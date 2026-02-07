'Masters of the Universe' reboot director says villain Skeletor is the 'embodiment of toxic masculinity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Masters of the Universe" reboot director Travis Knight described Skeletor, the classic cartoon villain and nemesis of He-Man, as the "embodiment of toxic masculinity."

During a Friday interview with Empire, Knight explained how he worked with actor Jared Leto, who plays Skeletor in the film, to craft their own iteration of the villain.

"Jared approached us, because he loves Skeletor and has his own history with the character. He wanted to swing for the fences. And ultimately we landed on something that I’m really happy with," he told Empire. "Skeletor’s kind of the embodiment of toxic masculinity."

'HE-MAN' REBOOT TRAILER DIVIDES FANS AS ICONIC CHARACTER'S ALTER EGO DEPICTED AS OFFICE DRONE

Skeletor was first introduced as part of Mattel's "He-Man" and "Masters of the Universe" toy line in the early ‘80s and quickly became one of the decade’s most iconic cartoon villains.

The first iterations of the ghastly villain were recognized by his signature golden skull, purple garb and his high-pitched, maniacal laughter. Skeletor was portrayed as a cruel, arrogant leader who would boss around his minions while on his quest to destroy He-Man and rule over Eternia.

Knight told Empire that while the original cartoon incarnation of Skeletor "was a really interesting villain," he wanted to craft a unique vision of the character for his film.

MARVEL REVEALS 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' CAST, INCLUDING NEW STARS AND ORIGINAL X-MEN

"[Skeletor] looked cool. He was scary. He was funny. He was insecure. And then of course he had this distinctive voice," he said of the villain's original iteration, adding that he "wanted someone to craft their own version of that."

Empire noted that this version of Skeletor "wasn’t always going to be this way," considering a "Masters Of The Universe" reboot has been in the running for years, with previous iterations of the screenplay featuring the villain's visage as a golden skull mask.

"I said, ‘F--- that s---. Skeletor has a skull face,’" Knight told the outlet. "That’s just the way it is. It’s a living, talking, emoting skull, and that’s that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Knight's rendition of "Masters of the Universe" premieres in theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026, and is the first film from the franchise since 1987.

The 2026 reboot garnered attention with its first trailer. In it, the reboot introduces He-Man’s origin story before quickly cutting to the character sitting in a cubicle at a corporate office. His desk features a nameplate that says "Adam Glenn," the character’s alter ego, along with a pronoun display reading "He/Him."

The character’s boss then chides him, saying, "This obsession with nerd stuff and sword things, it's not a good look for human resources." In the trailer, he is reunited with the iconic Power Sword and returning to Eternia, eventually doing battle with chief series antagonist Skeletor.

The series' previous movie is widely revered as a cult classic, featuring Hollywood icon Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Madison Colombo contributed to this report.