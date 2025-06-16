Massachusetts school officials under fire for working to ban religious groups from renting facilities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Massachusetts town is facing backlash and a potential lawsuit for a school committee proposal trying to ban religious organizations and churches from renting public school space.

A letter from the Massachusetts Liberty Legal Center, addressed to the members of the Salem School Committee, says that the committee is discriminating against House of Promise Church and other religious groups over a proposal, Policy 3204, that would ban religious institutions from renting or leasing space in Salem Public Schools.

The proposal, included in the Salem School Committee’s May 19, 2025, meeting minutes , reads, "Leases and rentals not being granted to religious organizations was added to the policy to address concerns that there may be religious organizations with values that do not align to the district’s values."

"I write on behalf of my client, House of Promise Church, to demand that you immediately cease any effort to discriminate against it or any other religious organization based on their religious beliefs and viewpoints," Sam Whiting, counsel of the Massachusetts Liberty Legal Center (MLLC), wrote in a June 9 letter .

"It is our understanding that you are in the process of approving a policy that would ban religious organizations, and only religious organizations, from renting or leasing space in Salem Public Schools," the letter reads. "This would constitute a clear First Amendment violation. Should you pass and implement this policy, we will take immediate legal action to preserve my client’s rights."

The MLLC letter contends that the House of Promise Church, which has reserved space in Collins Middle School auditorium for Sunday services, is being singled out.

"House of Promise Church is a non-denominational Christian church that has reserved space in the auditorium of Collins Middle School for Sunday worship services for a number of years," the letter reads.

It adds that the church has "used the online public reservation portal to do so. During that time, it has never received any complaints or negative feedback about its use of the property. Many other organizations also rent space from Salem Public Schools for their meetings and activities, such as the Boys and Girls Club, a daycare, and various afterschool programs."

The members of the Salem School Committee reportedly voted to advance the policy on June 2 and are expected to pass the policy in a vote Tuesday.

"In a conversation with Pastor Hyatt after the June 2nd meeting adjourned, Superintendent Zrike expressed that it was his understanding that if the policy passes, House of Promise Church will be immediately barred from renting space at Salem Public Schools and any current reservations will be cancelled," the letter reads.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Whiting said that the proposal is in direct violation of the First Amendment, with a nod to Salem's infamous witch trials in the 1600s.

"We are astounded by Salem's blatant violation of the First Amendment, which violates decades of clear legal precedent," Whiting said. "Apparently, someone needed to inform Salem that our Constitution doesn’t allow for anti-Christian witch hunts. We trust that our letter will do the trick and that the Salem School Committee will vote to reject this discriminatory policy."

House of Promise Church pastor Richard Hyatt told Fox News Digital that he is "deeply troubled" by the new policy to exclude religious organizations.

"To be clear, the only religious organizations currently using these buildings are churches—and no one else. Meanwhile, more than 100 secular institutions continue to have access with no threat of exclusion. This selective treatment tells me that we are not being judged on our behavior or impact, but solely on our religious identity and beliefs," Hyatt said.

He added that if the proposal advances, the church will "not hesitate to pursue all legal avenues to defend our rights under the First Amendment and Massachusetts law."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Salem School Committee and Superintendent Stephen Zrike for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

