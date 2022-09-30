Maryland teachers union offers $1,000 grant to advance Black Lives Matter in School's 'demands'

The Maryland State Education Association is offering grants to teachers and local union affiliates who are advancing the "national demands" of the organization Black Lives Matter at School.

The Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) is offering $1,000 per local affiliate or individual member for "expenses related to activities and events planned to support the Black Lives Matter at School movement."

The application form asks which of the four Black Lives Matter at School's "national demands" the grantees activities relate to. The four national demands, according to the Black Lives Matter at School's website are: "End ‘zero tolerance’ discipline, and implement restorative justice; Hire more Black teachers; Mandate Black history and ethnic studies in K-12 curriculum; Fund counselors not cops."

EDUCATION ADVOCATES WEIGH IN ON NEW JERSEY'S NEW MANDATORY CLIMATE CHANGE CURRICULUM IN SCHOOL

The grant application also asked how the activities and events will "relate to the four national demands," and how they will "focus on Black and Brown students/educators/communities of color."

MSEA is the 75,000-member Maryland affiliate of the National Education Association, which represents 3 million education employees across the country. Grant applicants are directed to submit their application to the MSEA Minority Affairs Committee, who will then make recommendations to the MSEA Board of Directors for final approval.

NEW JERSEY SEX ED STANDARDS DISCUSSING ANAL SEX IN EIGHTH GRADE ‘AGE APPROPRIATE,' SAYS GOV. MURPHY

"As parents across the political spectrum have become increasingly frustrated with the overt political and ideological agendas in their children’s schools, this statewide teachers’ union chooses to thumb their nose at those concerns and instead, doubles down," Erika Sanzi, the outreach director for Parents Defending Education, which first reported on the grant, told Fox News Digital. "Curiously, we were unable to find any grants on the union’s website for catching up students who have suffered extreme learning loss since the pandemic."

Black Lives Matter at School is a "national coalition organizing for racial justice in education," according to the website. The four national demands of the organization will "begin to insure [sic] safety and equity in our schools," according to the website.

COVID-19 DROVE PARENTS TO HOME-SCHOOL THEIR KIDS, BUT CLASSROOM POLITICIZATION KEPT THEM THERE, TEXAS MOM SAYS

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

MSEA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.