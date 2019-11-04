'A national disgrace': Bongino calls out Maryland county exec for banning 'thin blue line' flag

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino tore into a Maryland official who banned a "thin blue line" flag from being displayed at a local police station, calling the move a “national disgrace."

“This is certainly a new low in a county in Maryland that is used to lows. This is really a national disgrace,” the Fox News contributor told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Montgomery County executive Marc Elrich said the wooden “thin blue line” flag, a gift from a local resident, would not be displayed at a police station or any other public buildings.

"The flag provides a symbol of support to some but it is a symbol of dismissiveness to others,” Elrich said in a note. “Because it is divisive, the flag will not be posted at the 5th District nor in any public space within the Police Department."

The wooden flag, a gift to the 5th District officers from Montgomery County woodworker James Shelton, is labeled by some as a "blue lives matter" flag and an apparent response to the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

A photo on the Montgomery County Police Twitter page Wednesday shows Shelton and his young son presenting the artwork to three uniformed officers.

"Thank you to resident James Shelton, who presented Montgomery County 5th District officers with a wooden American Flag that he had made in recognition of National First Responders Day. The flag will be displayed in the 5th District Station."

Bongino, a former Maryland resident who ran for a U.S. Senate seat there in 2012, called out the “social justice warrior, marshmallow-eating, Snuggie-wearing Twitter warriors who seem to find offense in everything, including 'Teletubby' episodes.”

“The radical left has taken over the Democratic Party and law enforcement is going to suffer because of it,” Bongino said, lamenting that the symbol – meant to honor fallen officers – has become controversial.

