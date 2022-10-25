Maryland homebuyers 'distraught' after finding strangers living in new house and refusing to leave

A Maryland couple is facing a new challenge in their home-buying experience, and it's not the market prices - it's two squatters who have refused to leave the property.

The couple expected Tuesday to be the day they would close on the home in Prince George's County, Maryland. Instead, they are still working to find a means to clear out squatters.

Realtor Melea King and broker Wyevetra Jordan, from Home Team Realty Group, joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss their client's ongoing battle.

"They are definitely having that feeling and they're just so distraught about the whole matter," King said. "They're almost in that place of not wanting to move forward."

When the squatters were discovered, they presented what they claimed was a lease granting them access to the property. The couple then called the police.

"It was illegal for them to be there, and the officer should move them at that time. It was no reason for it to get to this point," King said.

Police referred the couple to the Prince George's County sheriff's office since it was a civil matter.

Jordan vocalized her concern over Maryland's squatter laws, which are adding legal challenges to the couple's attempts to kick out the trespassers.

"I think that it puts a burden on the new owners," Jordan told host Steve Doocy. "It puts a burden honestly on taxpayers to have to go through a court process to remove people who should never be there in the first place. And so I think that needs to change."

As the couple continues to fight legal hurdles to acquire their new home, King also expressed outrage at the system.

"It's like they're protecting the criminals and not protecting the actual ones that need to be protected," King said.

Jordan is calling for not only a quick resolution to her client's case but also more lasting changes in the laws to prevent future situations like this.

"I would expect that they would expedite arrest warrants or something to move these people that have obviously broken and entered this home and that we can effectuate some change in the laws so that homeowners, taxpayers are not having the burden of going through a process like this," Jordan said.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.