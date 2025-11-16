Actor reveals why playing St Patrick in Martin Scorsese's 'The Saints' is 'more important than ever'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Desmond Eastwood takes audiences far beyond parades, shamrocks, and green-tinted celebrations in Fox Nation’s "The Saints" to share the true story of St. Patrick — one defined by hardship, conviction and unwavering faith.

"It was an honor and a privilege. What an incredible opportunity and an experience," Eastwood said Friday, reflecting on the role.

Ahead of the show’s second-season debut on Sunday, Eastwood joined Fox News’ Sandra Smith on "America Reports" to share what the role means to him and to reflect on the influence of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who serves as executive producer.

"To have someone of the caliber of Martin Scorsese involved, it's pretty special," he said.

MARTIN SCORSESE EXPLORES THE LEGACY OF ST. PATRICK TO KICK OFF NEW SEASON OF FOX NATION’S ‘THE SAINTS’

The episode follows St. Patrick’s remarkable journey from his teenage years in Britain, where Irish raiders captured and enslaved him, to his eventual escape and return home.

Years later, guided by faith, he chose to return to Ireland, dedicating his life to sharing Christianity with the people who had once held him captive.

Known today as the Apostle of Ireland, Patrick is credited with helping establish churches, schools and monasteries that laid the foundation for Ireland’s Christian heritage — a legacy that continues to inspire centuries later.

NEW FILM ‘ORACLES OF GOD’ AIMS TO INSPIRE FAITH AS BIBLE INTEREST SURGES ACROSS AMERICA

Eastwood revealed that his audition for St. Patrick took place while he was traveling in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco, a setting he joked might have helped him channel a more "earthy" and reflective quality for the fifth-century icon.

"I was actually in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco at the time," Eastwood said.

"I don’t know if auditioning with a slightly more mountainous, earthy quality helped, but maybe it did."

Eastwood said portraying such a towering historical figure was both humbling and deeply meaningful, particularly as a native of Ireland.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

"It's a great story of transformation and finding good through hardship and pain, which I think everyone can relate to and is probably more important than ever," he said.

Fox Nation subscribers can now stream St. Patrick's episode of " Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints."

FOX Nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app but only for FOX Nation subscribers. Go to FOX Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite FOX Nation personalities.

Fox News' Benji Ferraro contributed to this report.