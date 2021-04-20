Outraged Martha MacCallum fires back at Chelsea Handler for decrying due process in Derek Chauvin trial

"The Story" host Martha MacCallum issued a scathing on-air rebuke of comedian Chelsea Handler Tuesday, moments after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the death of George Floyd.

MacCallum, who was making a guest appearance on "The Five," lauded the jury's verdict and celebrated the due process afforded Chauvin throughout the trial.

"Chauvin got the best of what the United States justice system provides," MacCallum said.

"What has been proven today with this verdict is that even somebody like Derek Chauvin, who had nobody sticking up for him and who was so difficult to watch as he ground his knee into this man's neck, gets a trial. He has due process, he has the opportunity to have an attorney on his side who speaks on his behalf."

MacCallum grew visibly outraged as she recalled a tweet from Handler, who questioned last month whether a trial was necessary in light of the widely circulated footage of Chauvin holding his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during the May 25 arrest.

"So pathetic that there is a trial to prove that Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd when there is video of him doing so," Handler wrote on Twitter at the time.

"I hope, Chelsea Handler, that if you ever find yourself in [that] situation, that you get the due process that even Derek Chauvin, who people despised, got in this country, in the United States of America," MacCallum said.

"We can never go to a place where we say, 'Skip the trial, we saw the video,' and that is what everyone in this country should feel very good about today," MacCallum continued.

"We saw due process. We saw 12 Americans who sat there and did very tough duty to sit through this trial, and no doubt they were scared ... but I think those are the big lessons that we take away."