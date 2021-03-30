Chelsea Handler slams due process in Derek Chauvin trial: 'Skip trials when there is audio, video footage’

Chelsea Handler isn’t on board with ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin receiving a trial in the May 2020 arrest and subsequent death of George Floyd.

The liberal stand-up comedian and talk show host made her stance clear on Tuesday when the trial for Chauvin -- who was seen on video holding his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during the May 25 arrest -- continued into its second day.

"So pathetic that there is a trial to prove that Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd when there is video of him doing so," Handler, 46, wrote as the trial resumed.

Chauvin, 45, is facing charges of second-and third-degree murder and manslaughter.

She later issued her judgment in response to a tweet on social media that supported our nation’s need for a trial process "or our justice system would be even more chaotic than it already is."

However, the funny woman responded to the social media user in a follow-up tweet, "Perhaps we skip trials when there is audio and video footage of the murder."

Handler was immediately lambasted for her remarks as many who responded to her tweet said that wasn’t in the best interest of democracy.

"No. Every American is entitled to a trial by a jury of his or her peers," one Twitter user replied. "It’s essential in a functioning democracy."

Others argued that a revised system like Handler proposed would actually be worse for the justice system and would hand the system as well as the police, too much power.

"Ah, yes. let's just let the government decide what evidence reaches the threshold to skip a trial and just let them sentence as they wish without question," wrote one commenter. "If you think the system is biased, you should be smart enough to know you don't want to give that system less transparency."

Another responder reasoned with the former Netflix star and explained the fact that each case must be treated individually and thus, "you always have to follow due process."

"I think the idea is, you never know when there will be a case where the result seems 100% obvious due to lock-solid evidence, and yet it is the rare instance where somehow something was missed To make sure you never wrongly gloss over that, you always have to follow due process," the tweet reads.

Handler has been outspoken for years about how she views the world. She ramped up her focus on political advocacy following the cancelation of her Netflix series, "Chelsea," in 2017.

Much of Handler’s off-the-cuff remarks have come in the midst of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and eventual tenure in the nation's highest office.

In 2019, she explained during an appearance on "The Talk" that she actually ended up going to therapy sessions due to Trump’s election as president in 2016. She also blamed her "White privilege" for acting "like a spoiled brat" amid the political chaos at the time.

Fast-forward to some of Handler’s most recent anecdotes regarding her political stance, the comedian facetiously declared that rapper 50 Cent was no longer her "favorite ex-boyfriend" simply because he publicly considered voting for Trump in the 2020 presidential election, citing Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

"Hey f--ker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses," Handler wrote to 50 Cent at the time. "Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f--ker! Remember?"

Handler has also openly backed Gov. Andrew Cuomo, though she has stayed silent on the New York politician's recent scandals.

Day 2 of the murder trial on Tuesday included continued witness testimony from Donald Williams, a wrestler who said he was trained in MMA fighting, including chokeholds.

Williams began his testimony on Monday, when he described the restraint allegedly used by Chauvin as a "blood choke."

On the stand, Williams endured through tears as he continued his description of his account, recalling how Floyd's eyes were "slowly rolling back."

"You could see he was in tremendous pain," Williams continued. "You could see that he was trying to gasp for air, and trying to be able to breathe as he's down there. Trying to move his face side to side to ... I'm assuming, gasp for more air."

He said he felt that Floyd was "very much [in] danger."

