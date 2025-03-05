Mark Wahlberg brings prayer to the digital age with Hallow's Lent challenge

Actor Mark Wahlberg is bringing faith into the modern era, sharing how the Catholic prayer app Hallow has deepened his spiritual journey, just in time for the season of Lent.

"I would say that I’m nothing other than a humble servant to God," Wahlberg told Fox News senior foreign correspondent Benjamin Hall. "I was put in this position for a specific reason."

Wahlberg is a key figure on Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app that helps users incorporate faith into their daily routines. This Lent, "Hallow" is launching its Lent Pray40 Challenge, featuring special guests leading daily prayer and meditation sessions.

For Wahlberg, Lent is a deeply meaningful time, a season of reflection and renewal that brings him closer to God.

"It’s a reminder that I need to do more, and I need to be better," he said. "There’s things that are in my life that are distracting and take me away from my focus on building my relationship and getting closer to God. Of course, living that purpose-filled life that He chose for me."

Lent begins today, Ash Wednesday, and lasts until Easter Sunday in April. As part of the Hallow challenge, Wahlberg will be joined by fellow actor Chris Pratt and other guests in special sessions focused on fasting, one of the central pillars of Lent.

Wahlberg believes Lent is not just about personal sacrifice but also about recognizing human imperfections and striving to be better.

"I think we all have things to repent for," he told Hall.

"I had a very very troubled childhood. Until now, just you know, being impatient with people, being short with people, not being as understanding, as thoughtful. You get caught up in all these things every day in your life. There’s only one person who was perfect that walked this Earth, and that was Jesus. And everybody else should be a little more mindful."

Last year during Lent, Hallow made history by becoming the #1 app on the Apple App Store, the first time a religious app had ever reached the top spot. Wahlberg hopes its success continues, helping young people build a stronger connection with their faith and avoid the mistakes he made in his youth.

"Encouraging young people to help them avoid making the same mistakes that I made and that other people make… With God in your life every day, it allows you to be in the position where you can make the right choices," Wahlberg said.

"I’ve made, I don’t know 50, 60 movies. People always come up to me and say something. But most of the time now … people usually talk about Hallow, and how much it’s changed their lives. Either reconnecting them after them being lapsed or, you know, finding a path to meeting and being introduced to God and faith for the first time in their lives."

With Hallow’s Lent Pray40 Challenge now underway, Wahlberg and other faith leaders are inviting people around the world to join in prayer, reflection, and renewal this Lenten season.