Mark Meadows says Democrats' debate had 1 winner: President Trump

Who won the Democratic debate Wednesday night? That's easy, says U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.: President Trump.

“We now know why they've spent so much time on impeachment because they don't have a message that will resonate with the American people,” Meadows said on "Fox News @ Night."

He added that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg seemed unprepared for the barrage of attacks by his fellow candidates. “He was just really just blown away,” he said.

Meadows said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a self-proclaimed democratic socialist who leads in the polls, is “closer to Karl Marx than he is Carl Icahn.”

Sanders’ message, according to Meadows, is, “Let us make sure that we take everybody else's money and distribute it to those who don't have it. The only person who's not distributing his money is Bernie Sanders.”

“There were a lot of blows that were given and a lot of shots taken. But actually, Bernie Sanders seemed to come away unscathed," he added.

Meadows said he doesn’t think Sanders is unstoppable but he is the candidate to beat.

“He's the one with the most momentum,” he told Fox News' Mike Emanuel. “And as we see that Michael Bloomberg is not the one that's going to take him on. Maybe somebody else on that debate stage tonight. But it just shows that a billion dollars doesn't make you prepared for primetime because obviously Michael Bloomberg was not prepared tonight for even the simplest questions that he should have anticipated.”

He added that the last couple of weeks have been good for the president “with a debacle that started in Iowa in the acquittal on impeachment.”

“He's feeling really good. He's feeling positive, mainly because he's delivering on the promises that he made,” he said. “And he's going to continue to do that not only for the next nine months but for the next five years.”