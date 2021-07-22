Mark Meadows calls out Dr. Fauci over his response to the Wuhan lab leak theory

Mark Meadows joined ‘Fox News Primetime’ Thursday to weigh in on the origins of COVID-19.

MARK MEADOWS: Well, you should be astounded, and let me just have a news flash to all the viewers that are tuned in right now. No more money to China! I mean, whether it’s studying 28 new viruses from a glacial core or whether it’s looking at Wuhan lab leaks, which by the way, is not only credible, but now the vast majority of the evidence is suggesting that that's exactly what it was— and yet, what we had was Dr. Fauci. He was putting out more press releases than he was signing checks to figure out where this virus started.

…

Well, the reason why he's responding that way is because he has had a softy for the last few months at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The very fact that somehow the WHO now has pressure— well, the only reason they have pressure, Brian, is because people like you are willing to cover it. We’re willing to take that message. I can tell you President Trump was very clear. Let’s get out of the WHO. If they’re not going to give us access to the labs and be transparent. Even now they're not giving us access to the labs and what we do know as email suggested, Dr. Fauci not only had probable cause to look that it was a lab leak, but he looked the other way. You know, it’s time that we hold him accountable.

