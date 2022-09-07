Mark Meadows: We went from energy dominance to energy beggars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reacted to California's green energy policy failures as a heatwave taxes the power grid.

MARK MEADOWS: Congress is real certain that they need to do investigations. Perhaps they need to do an investigation on how we went from energy dominance to energy beggars in two years. Listen. This reminds me of the Jimmy Carter days. If you remember his energy speech, he said well, you just have to get used to it. We just have to go this way. It really is all about them doubling down on their policy, destroying our resources, jacking up the prices, and then suggesting that you’re the problem. They need to look in the mirror.

CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AMID EXTREME HEAT

Maybe the question is, I wonder if there’s been a call made to the French laundry restaurant that allowed Governor Newsom to not wear a mask to say you need to set it up to 78 degrees on your thermostat. Perhaps all this travel that we are all thinking, Governor Newsom is going to challenge Joe Biden. He is just looking for a state where he can cool off.

