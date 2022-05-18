Mark Meadows touts Donald Trump's 'magic' endorsements after North Carolina, Pennsylvania GOP primaries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called Donald Trump the "ultimate victor" of Tuesday's primary elections, touting his "magic" endorsements as many Trump-backed candidates prevailed in their primaries. Meadows said he has had many people contact him questioning how they too can receive his endorsement on "America's Newsroom."

MARK MEADOWS: I can tell you this, though. The ultimate victor last night across the country was Donald Trump. I got contacted last night and again this morning by two different candidates saying, how do I get the endorsement from Donald Trump? Because it is magic, especially in this particular case where McCormick outspent Dr. Oz 2 to 1.

