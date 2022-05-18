Expand / Collapse search
Mark Meadows touts Donald Trump's 'magic' endorsements after North Carolina, Pennsylvania GOP primaries

Dr. Oz ahead of Dave McCormick in tight Pennsylvania Senate race

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Mark Meadows touts Donald Trump's 'magic' endorsements: He was the 'ultimate victor'

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discussed the power of Trump's endorsement amid various GOP primaries nationwide and various election results in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called Donald Trump the "ultimate victor" of Tuesday's primary elections, touting his "magic" endorsements as many Trump-backed candidates prevailed in their primaries. Meadows said he has had many people contact him questioning how they too can receive his endorsement on "America's Newsroom."

TRUMP-BACKED DR. OZ AND DAVE MCCORMICK GO INTO OVERTIME IN PENNSYLVANIA'S CRUCIAL GOP SENATE PRIMARY

MARK MEADOWS: I can tell you this, though. The ultimate victor last night across the country was Donald Trump. I got contacted last night and again this morning by two different candidates saying, how do I get the endorsement from Donald Trump? Because it is magic, especially in this particular case where McCormick outspent Dr. Oz 2 to 1.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.