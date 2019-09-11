Mark Levin: 9/11 anniversary is a reminder of why US should never invite Taliban here

The 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks is a reminder why America cannot negotiate with the Taliban, nor invite them stateside, according to Mark Levin.

However, the radio host said Wednesday on "The Mark Levin Show" on Westtwood One, his assertion was an expression of his own opinion and not a criticism of President Trump or any particular U.S. official.

"The attack on the United States 18 years ago was the most violent attack -- the most deadly attack -- on the continental United States in American history," he said. "It was done by terrorists. Usama bin Laden organized it, Al Qaeda executed it -- but none of it would've been possible but for the safe harbor, protection and support bin Laden and Al Qaeda got from the Taliban in Afghanistan."

TODD STARNES: 9/11 'NEVER FORGET' MEMORIALS FACE CENSORSHIP, VANDALISM

Levin added that critics often express concern over American military forces fighting a war in a country "thousands of miles away" like Afghanistan.

"They struck us in the heart of our biggest city, they struck the Pentagon, they would've struck the White House or the Capitol building but for the civilian heroes that brought a third plane down in the middle of Pennsylvania," he said.

"That is why we're in Afghanistan."

He said there is also criticism of the fact the war in the Middle East has gone on for nearly two decades.

"We have 14,000 soldiers [in Afghanistan] and they have prevented another 9/11," the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host said.

"Al Qaeda still exists, so do the Taliban. But tonight, it is not my intention to attack or sabotage the president or the secretary of state or his administration. I have a different opinion than they do -- that's not unusual. And we the people -- you and I -- we get to be heard too."

Levin stressed his discussion on the matter of the Taliban is intended to help President Trump and not hurt him and was again a difference of opinion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said his audience should, after watching montages of that terrible day in 2001, ask themselves, "Should we have been in any peace negotiations with the Taliban? Should the Taliban ever have been invited to come and set foot on the continental United States?"

"It's not that I don't trust the president," he continued. "These are terrorists -- they're not to be trusted in the least."

Earlier this month, the president canceled a planned meeting with Taliban officials at the Camp David presidential retreat near Frederick, Md.