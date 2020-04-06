Mark Levin blasts CNN's Jim Acosta: 'He should wear a mask and a dunce cap'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News host Mark Levin was one of the many who blasted CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta for interrupting Dr. Deborah Birx during a White House press briefing on the coronavirus last week.

“Jim Acosta’s not a news reporter. He’s a self-aggrandizing narcissist. Exactly what America doesn’t need during the pandemic. He should wear a mask and a dunce cap,” Levin posted in a tweet Sunday.

Levin also linked to a Washington Free Beacon opinion piece which blasted Acosta for his conduct at White House press briefings, accusing him of using the events to make a name for himself.

Levin's comments came amid Acosta being widely blasted for interrupting Birx during Friday's coronavirus briefing to attack President Trump.

Birx addressed the apparent errors the World Health Organization (WHO) made leading up to the outbreak in the U.S. as something that should be examined.

"I will remind you that on February 3rd, the head of the WHO said there was no reason to ever do a travel ban," Dr. Birx said. "It wasn't until January 14th that we knew that there was human-to-human transmission," she continued.

Acosta quickly derailed her observations about WHO to knock President Trump.

"Dr. Birx, the president was saying this was going to go away," Acosta said. "It's April."

"It is going to go away," President Trump fired back. "I said it was going away and it is going away."

Many took to social media to blast the reporter.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Acosta has made a name for himself in the Trump era for his hostile exchanges with the president.

Fox News' Joseph a Wuhflsohn contributed to this report.