Mark Levin fires back at Black Lives Matter leader: 'What exactly are you gonna burn down, tough guy?'

Conservative radio host and author Mark Levin gave an impassioned response on “Hannity" Wednesday to a top activist in the Black Lives Matter movement who told Fox News that “if this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.”

"You're gonna burn what down, pal?" Levin rhetorically asked Greater New York Black Lives Matter President Hawk Newsome. "I'm sick and tired of these d--n threats from people I don't even know."

Newsome had told “The Story" host Martha MacCallum that his "burn down this system" comment could be taken “figuratively” or “literally," adding, "it’s a matter of interpretation.”

BLACK LIVES MATTER LEADER STATES IF US 'DOESN'T GIVE US WHAT WE WANT, THEN WE WILL BURN DOWN THIS SYSTEM'

"You're gonna burn what down?" the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host asked again. "What exactly are you gonna burn down, tough guy? I'm sick and d--n tired of it.

“It's time to get behind the cops. It’s time for these pathetic Democrat mayors and governors to call in the National Guard,” Levin told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “It’s time to take our streets back, and I’m talking for tens of millions of people, a rainbow coalition of Americans -- black, brown, white, yellow, red, whatever.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a civil society," Levin continued. "It's a great country. You don't like it? Pick up your a-- and leave. We have people trying to get into this country by the millions, from every continent on the face of the earth. Every color, every background. Why? Because we're systemically racist? We're not systemically racist and the police force isn't systemically racist.

“Now, these are Bernie Sanders radicals,” Levin added. “These are Marxists. They go out and get hats, and they get shirts, and they burn things down and break things in Democrat cities because these pathetic left-wing Democrat mayors won’t stand up to them."

Fox News' Victor Garcia contributed to this report.