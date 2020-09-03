Mark Levin blasts 'nutjob' Seahawks Coach Carroll's lecture on 'White people': 'This country is systemically magnificent'

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin fired back Thursday at NFL Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll for extensive comments he made following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Carroll called on coaches to listen to Black people on racism they’ve experienced in the U.S. He talked about the issues his players have faced upon returning to camp and said that “White people don’t know enough” about racism in the U.S.

“[White people] need to be coached up and they need to be educated about what the heck is going on in the world,” Carroll said, according to the team’s website. “Black people can't scream anymore, they can't march anymore, they can't bear their souls anymore to what they've lived with for hundreds of years because White guys came over from Europe and started a new country with a great idea and great ideals and wrote down great writings and laws and all of that about democracy and freedom and equality for all. And then that's not what happened..."

On "The Mark Levin Show" on Westwood One, Levin condemned the comments, calling Carroll a "nutjob" and claiming the 68-year-old is himself ignorant of American history.

"He basically says this country was founded by White people for White people -- I am so sick and tired of this," he said.

SEAHAWKS' PETE CARROLL LECTURES ON RACISM IN US: 'WHITE PEOPLE DON'T KNOW ENOUGH'

"Tell me something, coach: that Civil War that took place; over 700,000 human beings lost their lives -- including 400,000 on the Union side -- was that just 'White people fighting ... for White people'?"

Levin called on Carroll to recognize the chronicles of Civil Rights Acts that have been passed by Congress from the 1860s through the landmark 1964 legislation, and asked whether those were examples of a systemically racist country.

On the whole, Levin said he is tired of hearing divisive claims along racial lines, including those targeted at White people.

"It's like White people are all from the same place and have the same backgrounds," he said.

"When the Irish came here nobody handed the Irish anything, when the Italians came here nobody handed the Italians anything -- and I can go down the list," he continued. "No one hande[d] anything to anybody except liberty."

Levin said that the violence seen on the streets is a product of this divisive rhetoric, adding that he and the rest of America should not allow "the Marxist mob ... and their Marxist propagandists in the media" to "destroy" America.

"I don't need some jack--- coach whose a multimillionaire who does give up his job for anybody or anything lecturing me," Levin said, returning to the subject of Carroll.

"Everybody who has a chip on their shoulder ... everybody who doesn't succeed based on merit -- oh it must be racism," Levin continued. "This is the country where the individual has maximum freedom to succeed or fail -- notice the media and left never talk about personal responsibility."

"Not only is this country not systemically racist it is systemically magnificent!"