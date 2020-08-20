Levin breaks down Biden-Sanders 'unity platform': 'We tried these failed experiments in the Third World'

The Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders "unity platform" consists of 110 pages of far-left policies that will "adversely harm the workers in this country, the families in this country, [and] the communities in this country" if implemented, Mark Levin warned Thursday on "Hannity."

The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host highlighted several policy recommendations outlined in the document, which he called "akin to 'The Communist Manifesto.'"

WHAT'S IN THE BIDEN-SANDERS UNITY PLATFORM?

"This is the Bernie Sanders - Biden manifesto. Nobody is discussing it. No newsroom read it. It's not discussed at the Democratic National Convention ... I want people to know what's in this document. It's 110 pages long [of] how they will destroy your country," he said.

Levin took viewers through a variety of hot-button topics for the left, from a $2 trillion climate agenda to eliminating cash bail and dismantling border protection.

"Here's the bottom line," he said. "Any one of these proposals by this crazy left-wing party ... will adversely harm the workers in this country, the families in this country, the communities in this country."

Levin argued that the media appear to be more concerned with the minutiae of the Democratic National Convention than the "substance of what the Democratic Party is running on.

MIRANDA DEVINE: BIDEN-SANDERS 'RADICAL LEFT MANIFESTO' SHOULD SERVE AS WARNING TO VOTERS

"If they win," he warned, "everything about your country is going to change for the worse. America will not look like America again. We tried these failed experiments in the Third World. You get poverty ... You get massive inequality, you got a police state. That's what they stand for. That's it."

Democrats want to take the "greatest country on the earth, the freest country on the earth, the most magnificent country on the face of the earth -- despite all these lies about systemic racism -- and destroy it," Levin added.

" Why would you agree to do that? We have men and women throughout our history, millions of them have given our lives to give us what we have today.

"So," he concluded, " I’m calling on on all patriotic Americans of all races ... stand up for your country because they’re trying to take it from you."