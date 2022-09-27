Mark Kelly likes what Arizona has become as a result of the southern border crisis: Blake Masters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters blasted incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly's border policies Tuesday on "Hannity."

MASTERS: For the last two years, Mark Kelly has been voting in lockstep for Joe Biden's agenda. And apparently he's just fine with this wide open southern border because he hasn't done a single thing to stop it. We've had more than 5 million illegal aliens come into this country welcomed by Joe Biden and Mark Kelly. They're resettling these people in working class towns and cities in Arizona, in working class towns and cities throughout the country. I have no idea why, because it's hurting people. It's hurting families. It's making our streets less safe. The fentanyl that's coming in is killing children here in Arizona. But apparently Mark Kelly likes it this way.

