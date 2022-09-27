Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Mark Kelly likes what Arizona has become as a result of the southern border crisis: Blake Masters

The Arizona US Senate candidate critiques Kelly's border views

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
What does Sen. Mark Kelly think of the southern border crisis? Video

What does Sen. Mark Kelly think of the southern border crisis?

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters criticizes his opponent and incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly amid the southern border crisis on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters blasted incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly's border policies Tuesday on "Hannity."

5 MIGRANT BUSES ARRIVE IN NYC AS MAYOR ADAMS' TENT CITY CONSTRUCTION BEGINS

MASTERS: For the last two years, Mark Kelly has been voting in lockstep for Joe Biden's agenda. And apparently he's just fine with this wide open southern border because he hasn't done a single thing to stop it. We've had more than 5 million illegal aliens come into this country welcomed by Joe Biden and Mark Kelly. They're resettling these people in working class towns and cities in Arizona, in working class towns and cities throughout the country. I have no idea why, because it's hurting people. It's hurting families. It's making our streets less safe. The fentanyl that's coming in is killing children here in Arizona. But apparently Mark Kelly likes it this way.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Mark Kelly has no independence of mind: Blake Masters Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.