Mark Cuban's presidential future 'officially over' after nixing anthem, says former NFL player

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's presidential future is "officially over" after his move to nix the national anthem, Fox News contributor Jack Brewer said on Thursday.

"We got to pray for him," the former NFL safety told "Fox & Friends," pointing out that Dallas, Texas is the "heart and soul of America" and Cuban's decision was a show of "disrespect" to the team's fans.

MARK CUBAN, MAVERICKS' NATIONAL ANTHEM AXING DRAWS FERVENT REACTION ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The NBA is requiring that all teams play the national anthem before games "in keeping with longstanding league policy," just one day after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told The Athletic the team decided not to play it at home games.

NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass released a statement on Wednesday, just a day after Cuban said he had no plans to play the national anthem at any future home games.

"With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming back fans into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy," Bass said.

Cuban told The New York Times: "We are good with it."

The Mavericks have not played the national anthem at any home games at American Airlines Center this season, a decision Cuban made back in November.

Sources close to Cuban told The Athletic earlier Wednesday that the decision wasn’t "because they don’t love the U.S., but because many feel the anthem doesn’t represent them, and they want to continue the discussion of how to represent people from all communities when honoring the U.S. at the game."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arguing that the American people "do not want to see" the anthem removed from traditional televised sports programming, Brewer said that Cuban’s move to nix the song is a "total disrespect" and a "slap in their faces."

"I can't believe that Mark Cuban did this," Brewer said.

"You got to remember, the NBA has taken a stand. They have felt the pains of supporting anti-family BLM movements. They felt the pain of supporting anti-American rhetoric. Their ratings dropped over 40 percent last year from doing that. They have taken a stand to stand for the American flag. God bless them for doing it. And then Mark Cuban goes out and goes against them. His presidential future is over officially from this episode."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.