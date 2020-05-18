Mark Cuban won't rule out late White House run: 'A lot can happen between now and November'

Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban touted his "trickle-up economics" plan on "The Story" Monday, calling for direct payments of $1,000 to American households while unemployment benefits are expanded through the end of July.

"We need to consider an interim spending stimulus program," Cuban tweeted Sunday. "All 128 [million] households could get a $1k check every 2 weeks for the next 2 months that MUST BE SPENT WITHIN 10 DAYS OF RECEIPT OR IT EXPIRES."

MARK CUBAN: 'IT'S TIME TO FACE THE FACT THAT PPP DIDN'T WORK'

"It's time for trickle up economics," Cuban said in another tweet, playing off the "trickle-down" summation of what became known by the 1980s as "Reaganomics."

Cuban told "The Story" Monday that such payments are a better way forward than the $3 trillion aid package that passed the House on Friday because, by his count, two-thirds of the economy is powered by consumer demand. Currently, he said, too much money is going to businesses rather than individuals.

"People aren't confident in their jobs and when they're not confident keeping or getting a job, they don't spend money," he said, "and if they don't spend money, businesses can't stay open."

He explained the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) instituted as part of the CARES Act was meant to "keep employees attached to their employer." However, 36 million Americans were still forced to file for unemployment when the federal government didn't move the money out the door quickly enough.

"Now we find out that 68 percent of those lower-income individuals that are now unemployed don't want to go back to work because of the $600 stimulus [Pandemic Unemployment Compensation] that they're getting," Cuban said.

"The idea behind my program is that ... by stimulating consumer demand, businesses will be able to stay in business without needing direct-to-business stimulus," he said. " ... effectively sending it to the consumers to stimulate the demand that we need. That's not universal basic income, it's three months."

Later in the interview, host Martha MacCallum asked the Pittsburgh native if he still harbored any potential presidential aspirations, noting his previous comment that he will sit out the 2020 race unless "something crazy happens."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"I mean, I'm not one to close the door, Martha," Cuban responded. "There's so many crazy things that happen. Why not? Why not leave that door open? A lot can happen between now and November.

Cuban went on to deny that his comment was related to questions about presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's gaffes, instead noting President Trump's revelation earlier Monday that he is taking hydroxychloroquine.

"There are so many different things that could go wrong," Cuban said. "Here's our president taking a drug that could increase his risk. Crazier things have happened. I'm not saying anything is going to happen to the president, I certainly don't know, I don't wish that to anybody, including Joe Biden, but we are just in strange times."

"If there's a resurgence of the virus -- [if] just that the things that the president put in place just go horribly wrong -- [if] the things that Joe Biden proposes goes horribly wrong, maybe people will look to somebody else and a different type of solution."