Maria Bartiromo talks CCP provocations with Sen. Ron Johnson, Rep. Michael McCaul, Stephen Miller and more

SEN RON JOHNSON (R-WI) SLAMS BIDEN’S RECKLESSNESS ALLOWING CHINESE MILITARY AIRCRAFTS TO FLY OVER U.S. MILITARY INSTALLATIONS

MARIA BARTIROMO: I know you were briefed on this situation and without asking you to break any secrets in terms of what you know, can you give us your sense of why the Chinese Communist Party has sent this spy flight and was able to float throughout the continental United States over such important military installations?

SEN RON JOHNSON: Because they see as well as sense weakness in America right now. I mean, the clip you just played, a President Biden, he's detached from reality. He's delusional. He denies it. Our southern border is open. He says it is. You know, we have control over it. We don't. And the fact that he doesn't acknowledge the fact that what is happening here is alarming and puts our nation in peril is itself alarming. You know, we don't exactly have the A-Team in place right now, which is also more than unfortunate. Yeah. One things I've been warning and again, I don't want to alarm your audience here, but it does it certainly doesn't seem like these unmanned craft, you know, whatever whatever these objects are. I mean, we saw the one balloon. I don't know if these last two objects are they're not easy to detect. And I've been warning for years about the risk of a high altitude nuclear blast that could create an electromagnetic pulse that could wipe out electronics. Even a geomagnetic disturbance could do the same thing. And we haven't prepared for it. We spent $1,000,000,000,000 on the infrastructure plan, and we don't buy the large power transformers that we could, you know, put in place if the other ones are knocked out. These things are basically irreplaceable in the short term. So we are not prepared for this. And we've got to, you know, say the B-team is probably even accurate. We do not have the A-Team on the field right now and it should alarm Americans.

REP JIM BANKS (R-IN) DISCUSSES THE 800% INCREASE IN CHINESE NATIONALS POURING THROUGH THE SOUTHERN BORDER

MARIA BARTIROMO: What we also see that the number of Chinese nationals is increasing at the southern border. Now, I was told that the CCP already abuses the student visa program in America, sending people into academia to spy and send information back to the CCP. So why would they need to send Chinese nationals into the southern border?

REP JIM BANKS: Well, remember, if all almost all of the fentanyl that is coming into our country is manufactured in China to begin with, you can only begin to understand the complexity of the strategy of the Chinese Communist Party to interrupt and just and really destroy America in a significant way. So 800% increase in the number of Chinese nationals apprehended at the border. How many more then are actually entering our border illegally? So this is just…it's symbolic of how awful this the Biden administration truly is when it comes to holding China accountable and stopping the madness of what they're getting away with. They're not. They're not doing nearly enough. And this is only going to get worse. It's not going to get better.

DEM GOV ‘ABSOLUTELY’ BLAMES FEDS FOR BORDER CRISIS, BUT ADMITS OWN POLICY ‘CAN BE SEEN’ AS ATTRACTING MIGRANTS

MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, look, you're an elected official. I'm asking you what you're going to do about it, because I think the threat is pretty clear.

STEPHEN MILLER DISCUSSES WHY THERE’S BEEN NO ACCOUNTABILITY IN WASHINGTON

MARIA BARTIROMO: I want to get to that because I want to get your take on how the Republicans need to be answering the State of the Union. But this is very reminiscent of what took place around Hillary Clinton and her use of her private email. There was no accountability there, just like there's no accountability for potential influence peddling crimes of the Biden family.

STEPHEN MILLER: Yes, Well, so many people, as you, as you mentioned, were stunned at the fact that by the State of the Union barely said a word about our greatest foreign adversary, China. And they've been stunned by the fact that under this administration, contrary to all of Biden's bluster about Made in America 2022 saw the largest trade deficit in American history, powered by an almost 10% increase in our trade deficit with China, the cancellation of President Trump's anti spying initiatives, and the complete failure to enforce President Trump's historic trade agreement with China and to put in place snapback sanctions and tariffs. Why? That's the question. Why? Well, we know that the PEN Center received massive amounts. Are the University of Pennsylvania received massive amounts of cash after the Biden Center was opened from communist China. We know that Hunter did enormous business with China and 10% for the big guy that these funds are being used to subsidize Joe Biden and the Biden family's lifestyle, which James Comer is investigating. But is DOJ investigating this? No. For the same reason, they did not investigate why Hillary had a secret server. We all know she had a secret server. We all know she uncovered great legal and political risk by putting classified materials on that illegal server. But why did she show up at the State Department and then go home and create that illegal email storage mechanism? Presumably it was to cover up all of the Clinton Foundation's illegal influence peddling. Here again, we have a scandal where instead of DOJ investigating the why, why is this money being funneled into the Biden family? Why are classified documents at the University of Pennsylvania Biden Penn Center? Why are classified documents within short reach of Hunter Biden as he's dealing with foreign governments? Why? Why? Why? It's because this family is profiting, profiting off of doing favors for foreign countries. So we have a compromised president, and Congress is going to have to use all of its powers and all of its relevant committees to get to the bottom of this. And I have enormous confidence in James Comer. I have enormous confidence in Jim Jordan, and I have enormous confidence in Jason Smith that ways.

RON JOHNSON CALLS BIDEN 'COMPROMISED' ON CHINA POLICY AMID SCRUTINY OVER SPY CRAFT: 'DETACHED FROM REALITY'

REP MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX) EXPLAINS THE NEW AND PRESENT THREAT OF THE LATEST OBJECTS OVER U.S. AIRSPACE

MARIA BARTIROMO: I want to get your take on the capability of these balloons. I know that you can't reveal everything that you've learned in your briefings, but what can you tell us about the potential dangers here?

REP MICHAEL MCCAUL: These are spy balloons have great capability to gather and collect intelligence. I would argue more so than even satellites in the sense that they're flying it, say, 40 to 60000 feet above the the earth. The imagery that they can capture and other intelligence data that I can't be specific about can be captured and then transmitted back to the mother ship in Beijing. They have control over these balloons. You know, this was an act of espionage in plain sight, plain view of the American people. I know there have been reports of prior ones, but none quite like this. And the reason why this one is so damaging is I do a damage assessment about what really happened that day. This balloon went over three of our most sensitive nuclear sites, one being in Montana that runs the triad, that's airway and anti nuclear strikes and counter strikes. It went over our strategic command in Omaha, Nebraska, where our biggest stockpile of nuclear weapons exists. It's so sensitive that after 911, President Bush was actually escorted from the White House to this strategic command position. And then finally, in Missouri, the B-2 bombers site. This was not by accident. It was by design. I think the Chinese Communist Party had this air flight pattern already set forth prior to its flight, for which we're getting a fire alarm now in the building. It must be the Chinese Communist Party trying to disrupt the show. Wow.

MARIA BARTIROMO: You're getting fire. This is unbelievable. Look, I. Is this the preamble to the CCP going into Taiwan? What are you expecting in terms of a potential invasion there? And how will the U.S. also be affected, in your view?

HOUSE GOP WARNS BIDEN’S POLICY BLUNDERS, CHINA'S SPYING COULD WORSEN ‘ALARMING’ MILITARY RECRUITMENT CRISIS

REP MICHAEL MCCAUL: You know, my job is to analyze and report message. I think the motivation intense, clear here. They want to to get imagery, get intelligence on our military capability, particularly nuclear. And they're building quite a nuclear stockpile themselves. Why do they want to do this? Well, they're preparing. If they don't, when the elections in Taiwan next January, they are preparing for a military conflict and they're trying to quiet information about our military capabilities in the United States in preparation for that conflict. There's no question about it in my mind. And that's why that bloom was so dangerous and it was so dangerous for the president to allow it to go forward once it introduced airspace around Alaska. It should have been immediately shot down. It was not. And now the damage is severe in terms of compromising national security. He can't secure our borders, but now he can't secure our airspace over the United States of America.

MICHELE TAFOYA DISCUSSES THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN AMERICAN SPORTS AND THE CCP

MARIA BARTIROMO: What are your thoughts on this? You saw it. And if you can't draw Freedom Street, you've heard LeBron James and his defending communist China. Now, in the face of all that we have been watching with these spy surveillance mechanisms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MICHELE TAFOYA: It's crazy. You know, that moment that you referenced in 2019 to me was one of the most pivotal moments in American sports when a man, a general manager of an NBA team spoke in support of Hong Kong and democracy and was ripped and was not supported by his own franchise, was not supported by his league. LeBron James, the face of the league, came out and criticized him for being not educated, as you mentioned. This guy was not asked to resign, but later did. Daryl Morey, he's now with the Philadelphia 70 Sixers. But he was really afraid that he would never work in the NBA again. That selling of the soul, that saying to America that you can't say something in support of democracy in Hong Kong because we might anger China. And in fact, China did shut down a lot of broadcasts of NBA games that year, that season, and the NBA lost some money. This is all about the almighty dollar. And that's that's all there is to it. And and the fact that the NBA's sold a little bit of its soul for that money is to me, was a very telling moment in American sports.