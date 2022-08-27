Comparison of Biden’s student loan handout to Jesus miracle by former NBA coach gets slammed on Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former professional basketball coach and NBA analyst for the TNT network, Stan Van Gundy, was hammered on Twitter Saturday after comparing President Biden’s student loan handout to Jesus Christ’s multiplication of the loaves and the fishes.

On Saturday, the former head coach for the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons shared a biblical meme on Twitter in an attempt to mock conservative criticism of Biden’s widely maligned student loan handout proposed earlier this week.

The meme consisted of a classical painting of Jesus Christ’s miracle of the multiplication of the loaves and the fishes, whereby Christ fed a crowd of five thousand people with only a couple of loaves of bread and a few fish. The caption along with the painting sarcastically stated, "Jesus’s miracle of the loaves and fishes was a slap in the face to all the people who brought their own lunch."

The meme seemed intended to rip on conservatives who have railed against the student loan handout, which was designed to use taxpayer money to absolve $10,000 of loan debt borrowed by each American college student making less than $125,000.

BIDEN ADMIN MESSAGING ON HOW $500B STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT WILL IMPACT INFLATION IS MISLEADING, EXPERTS SAY

Stressing the point that conservatives would even be against Jesus’ miracle, Stan Van Gundy provided his own caption for the post, writing, "Republican logic."

Though conservatives on the platform saw right through this attempt to guilt Christians into buying leftist politics.

Pointing out a huge difference between Christ’s miracle and the government redistributing taxpayer money, conservative commentator Noam Blum asked, "Where did the loaves and fishes come from, Stan?"

Author Ron Bassilian blasted Van Gundy, stating, "Love this. 1. The left thinks government is God. 2. The left thinks social programs are miracles and don’t obey the laws of thermodynamics."

Conservative and First Amendment attorney Casey Mattox tweeted, "I don’t think some basketball coaches have a fully formed understanding of political science or the Bible."

"When Biden can magically turn a single barista’s $50k Masters of Eng Lit college debt into $500B, then we’ll talk about Jesus," wrote InsideSources managing editor Michael Graham.

Conservative radio host Joe Cunningham hit Van Gundy hard, tweeting, "It may shock you to discover that this is both ignorant of the issue AND of Christianity."

Former Daily Wire commenter Elisha Krauss simply responded to Van Gundy’s tweet with a facepalm emoji, demonstrating her sheer exasperation for the claim.

SHIA LABEOUF CONVERTS TO CATHOLICISM AFTER STUDYING FOR 'PADRE PIO' MOVIE

Conservative actor Nick Searcy slammed Van Gundy, tweeting, "Bad memes from fat guys who bow down to the CCP never fed a hungry child."

And Red State front page contributor Bonchie laid out the crucial differences between the miracle and the student loan handout, tweeting, "The government isn’t Jesus and the loaves and fishes weren’t confiscated from dudes down the shore. The distribution also wasn’t targeted to a select few."

[But] other than that, great analogy," the account snarked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP