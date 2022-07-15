Expand / Collapse search
Man shot at California 7-Eleven speaks out with wife and son: 'Too much crime in this country'

Suspect remains at-large after string of 7-Eleven robberies that left two dead

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Man released from hospital following shooting at California 7-Eleven Video

Man released from hospital following shooting at California 7-Eleven

Russell Browning, joined by son Brandon and wife Georgan, discusses surviving the violent robbery.

Russell Browning nearly lost his life when he was shot in the face at a 7-Eleven in California this week.

Browning, his son, Brandon, and his wife, Georgan, joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to discuss the violent day after he returned from the hospital, still recovering from his injuries after a bullet struck him in the face. 

Police investigate a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

According to Fox 11 in Los Angeles, Browning was shot during an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in La Habra on July 11. A store employee was also shot.

LOS ANGELES DA GASCON TO DISBAND UNIT THAT NOTIFIES VICTIMS OF THEIR ASSAILANTS PAROLE HEARINGS

Browning was sitting in his car outside the store when he was shot.  

Police say the suspect, who remains at-large, went on a crime spree targeting 7-Elevens in three Southern California counties, leaving two people dead.

The Brea Police Department released an image of a suspect possibly linked to an armed robbery that left one person dead Monday, At least two people were killed and others injured during a string of similar robberies at 7-Eleven locations in Southern California early Monday. 

Browning described what happened at the 7-Eleven., saying he was in his car when the suspect and clerk came out of the store. 

"He was taller than my car, so I didn't get a good look at him. And then all of a sudden, he just lifted the gun and shot."

Georgan described getting the phone call that her husband was shot. 

"He said, 'it's okay, honey. He said, If I die, I know where I'm going. And I just went, Oh, my God. And I didn't know what to think. And then the police officer took the phone, and she said, this is bad news she said, your husband's been shot in the face. And I think I went into shock," she recalled.

Brandon described the tragedy as "terrible" and "hard to wrap your mind around."

Crime in LA spreading to neighboring cities due to George Gascon’s policies: Deputy district attorney Video

"I am relieved that he's here with us but sad that others aren't so lucky. I love my dad, and I'm here to support him and take care of him and do whatever I can to help his recovery," he told Carley Shimkus.

Georgan said "there is too much crime in this country" and she's praying the suspect receives help. 

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.