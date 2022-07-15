Man shot at California 7-Eleven speaks out with wife and son: 'Too much crime in this country'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russell Browning nearly lost his life when he was shot in the face at a 7-Eleven in California this week.

Browning, his son, Brandon, and his wife, Georgan, joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to discuss the violent day after he returned from the hospital, still recovering from his injuries after a bullet struck him in the face.

According to Fox 11 in Los Angeles, Browning was shot during an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in La Habra on July 11. A store employee was also shot.

LOS ANGELES DA GASCON TO DISBAND UNIT THAT NOTIFIES VICTIMS OF THEIR ASSAILANTS PAROLE HEARINGS

Browning was sitting in his car outside the store when he was shot.

Police say the suspect, who remains at-large, went on a crime spree targeting 7-Elevens in three Southern California counties, leaving two people dead.

Browning described what happened at the 7-Eleven., saying he was in his car when the suspect and clerk came out of the store.

"He was taller than my car, so I didn't get a good look at him. And then all of a sudden, he just lifted the gun and shot."

Georgan described getting the phone call that her husband was shot.

"He said, 'it's okay, honey. He said, If I die, I know where I'm going. And I just went, Oh, my God. And I didn't know what to think. And then the police officer took the phone, and she said, this is bad news she said, your husband's been shot in the face. And I think I went into shock," she recalled.

Brandon described the tragedy as "terrible" and "hard to wrap your mind around."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am relieved that he's here with us but sad that others aren't so lucky. I love my dad, and I'm here to support him and take care of him and do whatever I can to help his recovery," he told Carley Shimkus.

Georgan said "there is too much crime in this country" and she's praying the suspect receives help.