Mamdani's NYC health department staffers reportedly studying effects of 'global oppression' on health

New York City mayor criticized for appointing staff members and aides with ties to anti-Zionism and antisemitism

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Mamdani responds to antisemitism accusations within transition team Video

Mamdani responds to antisemitism accusations within transition team

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy reports on accusations of antisemitism involving members of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition team on ‘The Story.’

Members of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Department of Health reportedly held their first "Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group" meeting on Tuesday, according to The New York Post.

Members of the group met for a more than hourlong presentation at the department’s headquarters to discuss the group’s purpose, referencing what they called the "genocide" in Gaza as an example of global oppression.

"We really developed in response to the ongoing genocide in Palestine," the presenter said in audio obtained by The New York Post.

The presenter continued, "And the working group aims to address the growing interests among the health department staff to learn about current and ongoing global oppression in its many forms and how it influences the advancement of health equity."

WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL SAYS MAMDANI'S TEAM IS A MIX OF 'NORMAL BUREAUCRATS' AND 'LEFT-WING ZEALOTS'

Code Pink anti-Israel protesters holding signs.

The "Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group" reportedly cited the "genocide" in Gaza as a factor in its mission. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The New York Post also reported that the mission of the group was to study the impact of global oppression on "the health and well-being of priority communities in NYC vis-a-vis trauma, violence and discrimination" as well as "supporting colleagues negatively impacted" by it.

The news came days after Mamdani announced Dr. Alister Martin as commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Prior to his new position, Martin was the founder of Vot-ER, a political organization that aimed to provide voter registration in healthcare settings.

The New York City Department of Health and City Hall did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

ZOHRAN MAMDANI DINGED IN NEW YORK TIMES REPORT FOR ‘PROBLEM’ OF NOT HAVING BLACK DEPUTY MAYORS

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers his inauguration address, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, outside City Hall.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers his inaugural address Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, outside City Hall. (Fox News/Pool)

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported in December that more than 80 individuals — about 20% of Mamdani’s appointees at the time — had ties to anti-Zionist organizations or movements.

One of Mamdani’s transition aides, Hassaan Chaudhary, previously referred to Israel as "barbaric" and used the term "Jew" as a slur, according to the ADL.

ADL CHIEF WARNS NYC MAYOR-ELECT ZOHRAN MAMDANI POSES A 'CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER' TO JEWISH COMMUNITY

Mayor Mamdani speaks during press conference

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's appointees have come under scrutiny for alleged anti-Zionist ties. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Several other appointees were also cited for statements that appear to support or justify violence against Israel and the Oct. 7 attacks.

Fox News' Bonny Chu contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

