Mamdani's NYC health department staffers reportedly studying effects of 'global oppression' on health

Members of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Department of Health reportedly held their first "Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group" meeting on Tuesday, according to The New York Post.

Members of the group met for a more than hourlong presentation at the department’s headquarters to discuss the group’s purpose, referencing what they called the "genocide" in Gaza as an example of global oppression.

"We really developed in response to the ongoing genocide in Palestine," the presenter said in audio obtained by The New York Post.

The presenter continued, "And the working group aims to address the growing interests among the health department staff to learn about current and ongoing global oppression in its many forms and how it influences the advancement of health equity."

The New York Post also reported that the mission of the group was to study the impact of global oppression on "the health and well-being of priority communities in NYC vis-a-vis trauma, violence and discrimination" as well as "supporting colleagues negatively impacted" by it.

The news came days after Mamdani announced Dr. Alister Martin as commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Prior to his new position, Martin was the founder of Vot-ER, a political organization that aimed to provide voter registration in healthcare settings.

The New York City Department of Health and City Hall did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported in December that more than 80 individuals — about 20% of Mamdani’s appointees at the time — had ties to anti-Zionist organizations or movements.

One of Mamdani’s transition aides, Hassaan Chaudhary, previously referred to Israel as "barbaric" and used the term "Jew" as a slur, according to the ADL.

Several other appointees were also cited for statements that appear to support or justify violence against Israel and the Oct. 7 attacks.

