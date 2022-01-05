Dr. Makary on 'Kilmeade Show': College students should demand 'data, not dogma' for schools' COVID mandates

After many universities implemented strict COVID policies for in-person campus learning, Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday that students are pushing back against anti-scientific policies and dogma.

MARTY MAKARY: The good news is these policies that are anti-scientific and just downright cruel, they're getting major pushback. Students are smart and they're now saying, Hey, show us the data. We're not going to accept dogma. And here's data that no, we don't have to wear an N95 mask in class when we're all immune. And by the way, the Amherst website says specifically that the mask must have a tight seal with no gaps. I mean, I see nurses and doctors loosen their N95 masks at the end of a long shift because they're hard to wear. So the good news is students are pushing back like we saw during the Vietnam War. We saw during other times in history, students need to rise up and demand data, not dogma.

