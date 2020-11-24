Critics call out media for telegraphing soft approach to Biden administration: 'This is something else'

President-elect Joe Biden rarely faced tough questions on the campaign trail and the mainstream media hasn’t done much to indicate the pattern will change once he moves into the White House as his term has already been labeled "delightfully boring" and "dull by design" by reporters.

“The media is treating Joe Biden and his picks the same way that they treated Joe Biden during the campaign: no, scrutiny, no curiosity,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

Concha said that, on the other hand, President Donald Trump’s transition was “bombarded with questions about Russia and whether his Cabinet picks would add to the swamp.”

“He didn’t get any honeymoon period, even when he was president-elect,” Concha said.

Politico’s Jake Sherman provided an example of what Concha referred to on Tuesday when he predicted the Biden administration would be “delightfully boring” to kick off a lengthy thread that was mocked by critics. Sherman praised the Biden administration that he envisions, mocking Trump’s White House in the process.

“If the TRUMP White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the BIDEN White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk,” Sherman wrote.

Author Dave Rubin urged his Twitter followers to check out Sherman’s pro-Biden thoughts.

“Read this thread by a ‘journalist’ From Politico and NBC. Is this journalism or a press release? Also he writes like THE PREAMBLE in Star Wars for SOME REASON,” Rubin wrote.

Axios touted Biden’s “dull-by-design plan,” comparing his early selections for administration gigs to “comfort foods” for the president-elect.

Daily Caller editor in chief Geoffrey Ingersoll is concerned that the media is essentially telegraphing its plans to take it easy on Biden.

“I find these summary declarations — 'delightfully boring' in Politico and 'dull by design' in Axios — in the press about Biden’s staff disconcerting. I don’t expect them to be the piranha swarm they were when Trump took office, but to telegraph like this is ... something else,” Ingersoll wrote.

Meanwhile, many mainstream media pundits were quick to condemn Trump for hiring staffers from conservative media outlets. But Biden’s staff is shaping up to be loaded with members of the mainstream media who are ditching the press to work for the government and liberal reporters don’t seem to mind.

"The prospective Biden administration continues the Democratic Party hiring of liberal media figures. Whether serving at networks and newspapers, or in an administration, the goal is the advancement of the Democratic Party's interests,” Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson told Fox News.

