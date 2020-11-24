Joe Concha: Media coverage of Biden transition has been just like the campaign, 'no scrutiny'

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition period will be fawned over by the media compared with President Trump's four years ago, Fox News contributor Joe Concha said on Tuesday.

“The media is treating Joe Biden and his picks the same way that they treated Joe Biden during the campaign: no, scrutiny, no curiosity,” Concha told "Fox & Friends."

Concha said that, on the other hand, President Trump’s transition was “bombarded with questions about Russia and whether his Cabinet picks would add to the swamp.”

“He didn’t get any honeymoon period, even when he was president-elect,” Concha said.

Meanwhile, the president-elect also announced former Secretary of State John Kerry would be special presidential envoy for climate, and will sit on the National Security Council – the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change. Kerry's position is not a Cabinet post.

Biden also announced that 43-year-old Jake Sullivan will be appointed White House national security adviser, making him one of the youngest people to serve in the role in decades.

Concha said that Biden’s transition period will be like “The Honeymooners" marathons that normally air on Christmas day, compared with the harsh treatment the Trump transition team incurred in 2016.

“This is going to go on for a long time,” Concha said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.