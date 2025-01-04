Bill Maher rails against woke left 'crazies' in Wall Street Journal Interview

Bill Maher made it clear how he feels about the "crazies" within the Democratic Party in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

When asked why he mocks the left more than he used to, he responded, "You’re damn right I do, because you give me more material. I’m a comedian. I’m going to go where the gold is." Maher expanded on his comedy, adding, "I think humor is one of the best avenues to get at the truth, maybe the best, especially in politics," and that "When someone laughs, it is involuntary. So you can make the audience admit that they agree with you even if they really don’t want to."

The interviewer responded by saying "But the woke don’t always laugh." Maher agreed, responding, "This is one of the issues I have with the left. They can’t stand to have to endure a moment of hearing something they don’t already agree with. Not that the right doesn’t do it, too, but the left does it worse."

BILL MAHER TORCHES DEI EFFORTS AS MEANINGLESS 'VIRTUE SIGNALING' LEFT USES TO 'MAKE THEMSELVES FEEL BETTER'

Maher also touched on how his liberal friends can't stand the fact that he invites conservative guests, such as Ann Coulter, on to his show. "'I had liberal friends who just couldn’t stand that. Just think about what this is,' Bill takes a dramatic pause, ‘that’s people who hate me for who I won’t hate,’ again repeating, ‘People who hate me for who I won’t hate.’"

After being asked, "Why do people on the left find it impossible to be congenial toward those they disagree with?" Maher responded, saying, "It’s in their psychological profile, they just have this need for virtue signaling, and to have their friends—and I guess everybody on social media—think of them as the good people. ‘We’re the good people. We know who’s good. And it’s us.’"

With many speculating about whether Maher is considering changing parties, Maher shoots down that notion, stating, "Many Republicans say, ‘Maybe we could get Bill Maher.’ No, you can’t. What you can get is Bill Maher being honest about the left. I’m not going to join your team that doesn’t believe in democracy."

Although he doesn't plan on switching parties himself, Maher pointed out that there are voters who are "not particularly enamored with Trump, not blind to his many flaws, but they just feel that the crazy on the left is somehow worse. I don’t agree with them, but I get it. I don’t hate them for voting for him."

BILL MAHER SLAMS LIBERALS CUTTING OFF FAMILY FOR THE HOLIDAYS OVER POLITICS: 'F--- OFF, YOU F---S'

Maher also had some choice words for the younger generation, with one of his issues with them being "that they have no idea, no perspective. Of course, if they’ve gone to elite universities, i.e., a---h--- factories, they’ve been indoctrinated into this idea that they live in the worst country in the world at the worst time in history, when actually they live in, with all our flaws, still probably the best, with definitely indisputably the best time in history."

While Maher believes that what the country needs is a metaphorical "colonic," he adds that he does "like America," and that "America does not need a revolution," contrary to what some people on the political fringes believe.

He believes that Republicans will dominate the Democrats in elections as long as the Democratic Party fails to "unconvince itself that it is this misunderstood vehicle for what people really want," adding, "They often say, when they lose elections, ‘We didn’t get our message out.’ Yes you did. They just didn’t like it. You got it out loud and clear."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Maher's final statement of the interview, as if he were addressing Vice President Kamala Harris herself, he stated, "You lost a crazy contest to an actual crazy person. Congratulations."