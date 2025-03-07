Maher compares Trump to a ‘little boy who didn't get enough love’ for this angle of his speech to Congress

"Real Time" host Bill Maher mocked President Donald Trump as a "little boy" over his comments about Democrats during his address to the joint session of Congress this week.

"To me, the telling line in the speech was when he said, ‘I realized there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy, or to make them stand or smile or applaud.' It's all about love," Maher reacted during a panel discussion Friday night. "You know, he's a little boy who did not get enough love, I guess."

"It sounds like a relationship fight. You know, 'There's nothing I can say to make you smile," Maher quipped.

Maher then played a clip of former President Biden's State of the Union address from last year when he declared "political violence has no place in America," pointing to how Republican lawmakers refused to stand up and applaud.

"So they couldn't stand for that. They couldn't applaud 'There's no place for political violence.' So it's a two-way street," Maher said.

While touting the bold actions he has taken since being sworn into office, Trump targeted Democrats over their refusal to get on board with his agenda.

"This is my fifth such speech to Congress, and once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy, or to make them stand or smile or applaud, nothing I can do," Trump said.

"I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history, or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded," Trump continued. "And these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements. They won't do it no matter what. Five- five times I've been up here! It's very sad, and it just shouldn't be this way."

He then made a direct challenge to Democrats, telling them "For just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America? For the good of our nation. Let's work together and let's truly make America great again."

Earlier in the discussion, Maher expressed his exhaustion over being outraged by the falsehoods given by Trump in his address.

"So Trump said some things that were not exactly true. And when I say not exactly, I mean not at all," Maher said. "And I just think we should talk about that by saying I don't want to talk about that, because if you're conservative, and you see him saying many, many things that are not even close to true, you just don't care anymore. This is so baked in the cake. That is who he is. They do not take him literally, or think he needs to be taken literally. That's an amazing advantage in politics, I think. But that's it. And if you're a liberal watching MSNBC every day, you're obsessed with this, and you've seen all these things where they expose it. I'm bored with that s---, okay? This is what he does."

"I just take everything with a grain of salt. If he says Zelenskyy's approval rating is 4%, it's 57. It's like dog years," Maher joked. "If somebody says the dog is four, the dog is 28."