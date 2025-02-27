Luigi Mangione protesters call for death of Elon Musk, other 'corrupt' healthcare CEOs

Protesters in support of Luigi Mangione are calling for the death of other healthcare CEOs, with one suggesting that Elon Musk should be put in the crosshairs of an assassin.

The 26-year-old former Ivy Leaguer is accused of stalking Brian Thompson, a married father of two, and shooting him in the back outside a shareholder conference in early December. Investigators have painted the alleged attack as cold-blooded and premeditated.

Lionel McGloin, a comedian and journalist, spoke with pro-Mangione voices on February 21 outside of the Manhattan State Supreme Court, where the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer sat for a pretrial hearing.

A woman who admitted to having "Luigi fever" told McGloin that Elon Musk should also be killed.

"I hope his Luigi is out there somewhere," the woman said.



McGloin, who goes by the stage name "The Real Big Lie," also asked protesters if other healthcare CEOs deserved to be murdered.

One protester said only the "corrupt" healthcare executives should be "unalived" while another claimed that Mangione "did what needed to be done."

"Is what he did good?" McGloin asked a separate protester.

"It's great, actually," the young woman said. "I believe we should do more."

Later in the video, two protesters agreed that Mangione is the "new" Martin Luther King Jr, proclaiming that "political prisoners need to be supported."

McGloin, who often records absurd or embarrassing interactions with the public, also spoke with a woman who said she spent 26 months in prison for DUI (driving under the influence) negligent homicide.

The protester, who claimed to be the victim of domestic abuse, said she had been drinking before crashing into a shopping cart. The shopping cart hit a man who later died in the hospital.

The experience, according to the woman, taught her that anyone who goes to prison is a "victim first."

McGloin, playing along with the woman's perspective, then suggested that maybe the shopping cart should be to blame for the tragedy.

"Fair to say—or the alcohol," the protester replied.

Donations to Mangione's legal defense fund have surpassed $500,000 — racking in more than $200,000 over the past 10 days. Some proponents have even described him as a "humanitarian."

Mangione faces three separate criminal proceedings, in New York, Pennsylvania, and federal court.