UnitedHealth Group CEO encourages staff to make health care work better for everyone after fatal shooting

The CEO of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group offered encouraging words to the health care corporation Wednesday, a day after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was killed in a targeted shooting in New York City last week, was laid to rest.

Thompson, 50, was shot from behind on the sidewalk outside a New York City Hilton hotel Dec. 4 before a shareholder conference.

After a five-day nationwide manhunt for Thompson's killer, Luigi Nicholas Mangione, 26, was taken into custody on Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty posted a message online to his UnitedHealth Group colleagues, offering words of encouragement amid difficult times.

SLAIN UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO BRIAN THOMPSON LAID TO REST IN MINNESOTA

"I know this has been an extraordinarily difficult week," Witty wrote. "Our company remains in a state of mourning. Brian’s family laid him to rest on Monday afternoon. And yesterday, colleagues gathered in Minnesota to celebrate his life. It was a life lived to the absolute fullest. And a life that helped make a profoundly positive impact on the lives of so many people. People he never saw. People he never met. People who never knew him. But people Brian cared so deeply about.

"Brian was one of the good guys. He was certainly one of the smartest guys. I think he was one of the best guys. I'm going to miss him. And I am incredibly proud to call him my friend," Witty added. "Many have said that we’re all a little better for knowing Brian. There is no truer statement than that. As we begin to move forward, the best way to honor his life and all that he stood for is to carry on his legacy — continuing to do right by the people who’ve entrusted us with their care and those who are counting on us to take care of their loved ones.

FAMILY OF UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO SHOOTING SUSPECT SAYS THEY ARE 'SHOCKED' BY SON'S ARREST

"We owe it to Brian to make good on our promise to make health care work better for everybody, in every way. That job never stops. No matter what’s happening, we’re going to be there for the moms and dads who brought one of their kids to a clinic this morning," Witty said. "We’re going to be there for the sickest and the most vulnerable among us, whose homes our nurses and caseworkers are visiting today. We’re going to make sure medicines are filled, infusions are administered and people can navigate their therapies for the rarest states of disease.

"We’ll be there for people who need screenings, who need scans, who need surgery. And we’ll be there when people are coming out of the hospital — if only just to hold their hand as they get back on their feet," he added. "These are the things the people of this company do every day. Behind all of them are thousands more — making sure claims are paid, calls are handled, questions are answered. And, critically, that it’s all done at the highest possible standard of quality. And always — always — upholding the promise we’ve made to help make health care work better and work better for everyone.

WHO IS LUIGI MANGIONE, SUSPECT IN UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER?

"I am super proud to be a part of an organization that does so much good for so many and to have the opportunity to work alongside some of the most compassionate, most dedicated and truly brilliant people in health care. I hope you feel that, too," he wrote. "The same people who were counting on us last week are counting on us today — none of that’s changed. Our patients, our customers, partners and clients need us to be at our very best. And then again tomorrow. The day after next. Next week. Next month. Next year.

"Never forget: What you do matters. It really, really matters. There is no higher calling than helping people. Nothing more vital to the human condition than health care," Witty said. "And while these days have been dark, our patients, members, customers are sending us light — thousands of phone calls, texts, comments and emails offering condolences, gratitude and encouragement are pouring in. And I thought you might find comfort and strength in their words below.

"Please look after yourselves, your teams and your loved ones. Be assured we will continue to take every possible precaution to ensure that you feel safe and supported, because you should expect that we’ll be there for you, too," he concluded, signing just his first name, Andrew.

Fox News Digital's Mollie Markowitz, Andrea Margolis, and Sophia Compton contributed to this report.