Canadian government reports euthanasia accounted for 4% of all deaths in 2022

A new report on the number of deaths from euthanasia in Canada revealed the procedure has exponentially risen in use the last several years, accounting for more than 4% of all deaths in the country in 2022.

The government of Canada published its fourth annual report on "Medical Assistance in Dying" (MAID) this month, a document revealing that the number of MAID deaths – commonly referred to as euthanasia or assisted suicide – in the country last year was 13,241.

The report stated, "In 2022, there were 13,241 MAID provisions reported in Canada, accounting for 4.1% of all deaths in Canada." It noted that this represented a "growth rate of 31.2%" for the procedure compared to the previous year.

The report added the total number of euthanasia deaths in Canada since MAID was legalized in 2016 amounts to 44,958 deaths.

Those legally eligible to undergo MAID are 18 and older suffering from serious and incurable illness, disease or disability.

More details provided indicated that a "slightly larger proportion of males (51.4%) than females (48.6%) received MAID" in 2022, which the report claimed is "consistent with 2021 (52.3% males and 47.7% females), 2020 (51.9% males and 48.1% females) and 2019 (50.9% males and 49.1% females)."

On average, those who had MAID this past year were 77 years old – "slightly higher than the averages of 2019 (75.2), 2020 (75.3) and 2021 (76.3). The average age of females during 2022 was 77.9, compared to males at 76.1."

Additionally, patients suffering from cancer committed to MAID procedures more than those suffering other illnesses. Around 63% of MAID procedures cited cancer as the underlying medical condition, which is a decrease from a 69.1% high in 2020. Other underlying medical conditions cited were cardiovascular conditions (18.8%), other conditions (14.9%), respiratory conditions (13.2%) and neurological conditions (12.6%).

The report also disclosed the reasons patients requested MAID. Over 80% of recipients cited the loss of the ability to do "meaningful activities" and "activities of daily living." Close to 60% cited pain or concern about controlling pain.

Conservative lawmakers in Canada have decried the legalization of MAID. This month, Conservative MP Ed Fast told The Toronto Star he worried that the procedures – now that could potentially be implemented on those suffering mental illness – could contribute to a "culture of death" in the country.

"Have we gone too far and too fast with Canada’s assisted suicide program? Will we evolve into a culture of death as the preferred option for those who suffer from mental illness or will we choose life?" he asked.

Canadian government health officials did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

