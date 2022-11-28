Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana elementary teacher posts on social media that confusing students about gender identity is enjoyable

Parents of students at Caddo Parish Public Schools clashed over the teacher's dress code at a school board meeting earlier this year

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
A Louisiana teacher posted on Facebook how confusing students about gender identity was enjoyable.

The teacher, Blaine Banghart, is a music teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport who uses the term Mx., as opposed to Mr. or Ms. 

"The kids are all confused and asking why I have a mustache if I’m a girl, if I’m Mr. Banghart now, why am I trying to look like a boy, etc.," Banghart wrote. "I’m just ignoring these questions/redirecting, so I don’t get in trouble."

MD. SCHOOL DISTRICT THAT PUSHED LGBTQ READINGS FOR PRE-K SAYS BOOKS PROMOTING 'AMERICAN VALUES' HAVE 'AGENDA'

Students prepare to enter Stratford Landing Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia, on Aug. 23, 2021, the first day back to school for many districts in northern Virginia.

Banghart continued, "Though some of the reactions are hurtful (I’m not mad- they’re kids and don’t mean harm), I’m mostly just enjoying the confusion about ‘what’ I am."

Earlier this month, a Twitter account called Inside the Classroom shared a video from the same teacher saying that "allyship" was using an individual’s preferred adjectives.

MARYLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT UNVEILS LGBTQ BOOK LIST THAT TEACHES WORDS 'INTERSEX,' 'DRAG QUEEN' TO PRE-K STUDENTS

In March, parents discussed the teacher's behavior and dress code during a Caddo Parish School Board meeting, which has jurisdiction over University Elementary School.

The debate came after Banghart posted a video on TikTok about the inability to be out at work.

Blaine Banghart was the subject of controversy earlier this year when parents complained at a school board meeting about the teacher's conduct.

"I have never spoken here as a citizen or parent of a student, but I am here today because this is important to me, my family and, most importantly, to her," Keith Hanson, Chief Technology Officer for Shreveport, said in defense of Banghart. "Let everyone see on public record that there are good people here ready to defend other good people from vile, bigoted hate." 

Proponents of teaching gender ideology in schools say that it helps maintain tolerance and an accepting environment for LGBTQ+ youth. According to the Trevor Project, an organization that advocates for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals, "One in three transgender youth reported attempting suicide, almost one-third reported being a victim of sexual violence, and more than half reported a two-week period of depression."

FLORIDA SCHOOL'S SEX-ED FOR 6TH-GRADERS DESCRIBES GIRLS AS ‘PEOPLE WITH A VULVA'

Proponents of teaching gender ideology in schools say that it helps maintain tolerance and an accepting environment for LGBTQ+ youth.

Proponents of teaching gender ideology in schools say that it helps maintain tolerance and an accepting environment for LGBTQ+ youth. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Caddo Parish Public Schools for comment, but has yet to receive a response. 

Caddo Parish Public Schools is a public school district located in Shreveport. It has 36,153 students in grades K-12.

