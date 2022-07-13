Florida school's sex-ed for 6th-graders describes girls as 'people with a vulva'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Health education lessons given to 6th-graders at a publicly funded school in Florida featured gender-neutral language describing boys as "people with a penis" and girls as "people with a vulva."

P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School, a K-12 public school affiliated with the University of Florida in Gainesville, administered a slideshow lesson on human anatomy for 6th-grade students in May.

"Most people who have biological male reproductive parts are boys and most people who have biological female reproductive parts are girls, but sometimes people can have reproductive parts that don’t match who they are," the lesson stated.

The lesson then provided drawings of "anatomy of people with a penis," and "anatomy of people with a vulva."

The lessons, which were part of P.K. Yonge’s health education curriculum, were provided to Parents Defending Education by a concerned community member and verified by Fox News Digital.

Caregivers were given the option to exclude their student from any portion of the course "if it is in conflict with their conscience, moral, or religious beliefs," according to a letter sent to 6th-grade families.

Another lesson administered during the course, called "Affection, Abstinence, & Understanding Love," dove into LGBTQ-related topics like gender identity and sexual orientation and defined multiple terms like "non-binary," "genderqueer," "pansexual" and "aromatic."

The lesson also included a video by AMAZE claiming "gender exists on a spectrum."

Another lesson advised students to seek out "reliable sources" on health information and warned about religious bias.

"Regardless of your own religion, a faith-based organization may have biases based on their own beliefs and teachings that may limit the extent of the sexuality-related information," it said.

P.K. Yonge did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Erika Sanzi, director of outreach for Parents Defending Education, slammed the lessons in a statement to Fox News Digital, citing one of the slideshows that said puberty can bring on the desire to "try different, sometimes risky things."

"Since when is it acceptable to teach 11-year-olds that they may want to start trying risky sexual behaviors (risky is their word, not mine) but they should not use the words male and female and opt instead for person with a penis and person with a vulva?" Sanzi said. "These lessons coupled with the sinister manipulation of language will have grave consequences. It must be called out and rejected."

The news comes amid a nationwide left-wing push to replace words like "woman" and "mother" with "people who menstruate" and "birthing person."

Meanwhile, a Pew Research Center survey released last month found that that only 1.6% of U.S. adults identify as transgender or non-binary, while 5.1% of adults younger than 30 identify as such.