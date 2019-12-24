LA Times acknowledges '#BernieBlackout,' publishes letters slamming paper for not covering California rally

The Los Angeles Times shed light on its own error of skipping coverage of a massive rally held by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., but only with the help of its own readers.

Over the weekend, an estimated 14,000 people attended a campaign rally in Venice, Calif., where Sanders was joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., actor Tim Robbins, and academic Cornel West. But the LA Times didn't offer any coverage of the rally that had taken place in its own backyard.

However, the paper published multiple letters to the editor calling out the "#BernieBlackout."

"A growing number of voters is seeking out alternative media on the left, and the Los Angeles Times’ lack of coverage of the Dec. 21 rally in Venice serves as a salient example of why this trend has no sign of abating," Fred Siegel wrote. "More than 10,000 people showed up to an iconic Los Angeles location to hear a top contender for president, along with the international political and media phenomenon [Ocasio-Cortez], and there’s no article about it in our local newspaper? While the L.A. Times is to be commended for recognizing the changes in political media, it must also be brought to task for the disregard it has shown Sanders’ candidacy."

"I wish to express my concern about the political bias shown by the L.A. Times in its coverage of leading presidential candidates, and the disrespect for the voters of Los Angeles that this demonstrates," Nuna Teal began. "Sanders’ rally here on Dec. 21. was attended by a diverse and passionate crowd of more than 14,000 people, yet your paper did not consider it worth covering. On Sunday, there was instead a news column about former Vice President Joe Biden's 'electability.'"

She later added, "In its failure to fairly cover the Democratic race, the outcome of which will decide the fate of both our democracy and our planet, the L.A. Times is abdicating its responsibility as one of the nation’s leading newspapers."