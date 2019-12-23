CNN slammed by Sanders campaign over use of 'outdated' Iowa poll showing him in fourth

CNN was taking heat from Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign Monday over its repeated use of its Iowa poll from November, which showed the socialist senator in fourth place -- despite his much higher average among all Iowa polls.

In the mid-November poll, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg had a massive lead over the rest of the 2020 field with 25 percent of the vote. He was trailed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., with 16 percent while Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden tied with 15 percent.

The Real Clear Politics average of Iowa polls, however, shows Sanders averaging 20 percent support, just two points behind Buttigieg. Meanwhile, Biden comes in third at 18.8 percent and Warren comes in fourth at 16 percent.

The network was slammed on social media by Sanders' supporters for using what they consider to be an outdated poll multiple times despite it being CNN's most recent poll out of Iowa.

"For at least the 2nd time today, @CNN just used the SAME Iowa poll from the BEGINNING OF NOVEMBER to show @Bernie Sanders in 4th place. Meanwhile, in reality, he is CURRENTLY in a close 2nd place according to the Real Clear Politics Average of polls in Iowa," progressive journalist Jordan Chariton tweeted.

Another Twitter user made a similar observation but went even further, suggesting that CNN's use of the poll was "deliberate" in order to hurt Sanders.

Eventually, it caught the attention of Sanders' national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray.

"Honestly, this is just embarrassing for the campaigns that need this kind of boost to appear competitive after having a bad week," Gray reacted.

She added, "Looking forward to winning this thing without the assist. #BernieBeatsTrump."

Sanders even found support among the 2020 field. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro ripped the network, tweeting, "If @CNN actually aired this poll today, it’s unacceptable to use a poll from six weeks ago simply because they paid for it. Publish a timely poll instead. Journalistic integrity shouldn’t be sacrificed for corporate interests."

Ex-CNN contributor-turned Sanders national co-chair Nina Turner notably retweeted many of the criticisms aimed at her former employer.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.