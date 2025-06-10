Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles

Los Angeles business owners 'sick and tired' of 'stupid' anti-ICE rioters looting their stores

President Trump deployed the National Guard and Marines to restore order after protests turned violent

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Los Angeles residents are sick and tired of anti-ICE riots, resident says Video

Los Angeles residents are sick and tired of anti-ICE riots, resident says

Los Angeles business owner Paul Scrivano joins Fox & Friends First to discuss the sentiment in the city as anti-ICE riots continue and why he believes there are children in charge as rioters clash with law enforcement.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Local Los Angeles business owners are expressing anger at the anti-ICE rioters and looters in interviews with various outlets.

"We are sick and tired of it," Paul Scrivano told "Fox & Friends First" this week. "We have no one in charge. I would go so far as to say we have children in charge of Los Angeles right now."

Over the weekend, protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers escalated into violent and destructive riots, leading President Donald Trump to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops and at least 500 Marines to help quell the unrest.

During the riots, looters were captured on video vandalizing and ransacking several Los Angeles stores. While major chains like Apple took the brunt of the robberies, local businesses were also caught in the crossfire.

Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

Protests in Los Angeles entered their fifth day on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

LA NEWS ANCHOR CLAIMS PEOPLE ARE HAVING 'FUN' WATCHING CARS BURN, RIOTS 'RELATIVELY PEACEFUL'

One family who’s worked at the company Nathan’s Jewelers since 1987 spoke to Fox 11 Los Angeles shortly after its store faced rioters. The store’s owner noted this was not the first time riots had disrupted business.

"One week there’s a riot for transgender or other things and they close all the business and nobody can come inside. Another day, something else. Why [do] these people come to downtown? They go to somewhere out of the city limits and they scream about what they want to do," the owner said in broken English to Fox 11.

His daughter called the situation "very crazy" and "very sad," particularly since they did not have insurance to cover damages. 

"People are stupid. What can you do?" she said.

Her father added mournfully, "I don’t sell jewelry. I sell costume jewelry. I’m not a big guy. I’m not a big fish."

Riots in LA as the national guard is deployed.

President Donald Trump deployed National Guard officers and Marines to help clamp down on violent riots in Los Angeles. (RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

Bargain2Perfumes owner Monty was more outraged at the rioters for taking advantage of the chaos to rob stores like his.

"This is so ridiculous. This doesn’t look like they’re protesting for ICE or anything. They are doing [it] just for the looting of the stores. I saw they’re breaking into the Apple store. They’re breaking into the Adidas store. This is not them doing protest [sic]," Monty told NewsNation.

DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST WARNS HIS PARTY THAT LA RIOTS ARE PLAYING INTO TRUMP'S HANDS

Scrivano largely placed the blame on Los Angeles leadership and told Fox News that the only way to clamp down on the violence is to arrest the criminals.

"These people don’t care," Scrivano said. "The only way it’s going to stop is if many troops come in, round them up, put them in the back of trucks and bring them into a cell. We have a lot of empty jail cells here in Los Angeles. We need to put them in jail cells, as many as we possibly can. If it’s thousands, it’s thousands. Send them back to where they came from, wherever they came from. They are not from L.A. That’s how we have to get rid of this."

Suspects looting a store in Los Angeles

Looters break into a gas station's marketplace as demonstrators and law enforcement clash with demonstrators during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California early on June 8, 2025.  (ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spoken out against Trump’s National Guard deployment, claiming it was unnecessary since the protests were "largely nonviolent." On Tuesday, he filed an emergency motion to stop Trump’s efforts to send more federal officers to his state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.