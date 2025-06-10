Los Angeles business owners 'sick and tired' of 'stupid' anti-ICE rioters looting their stores

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Local Los Angeles business owners are expressing anger at the anti-ICE rioters and looters in interviews with various outlets.

"We are sick and tired of it," Paul Scrivano told "Fox & Friends First" this week. "We have no one in charge. I would go so far as to say we have children in charge of Los Angeles right now."

Over the weekend, protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers escalated into violent and destructive riots, leading President Donald Trump to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops and at least 500 Marines to help quell the unrest.

During the riots, looters were captured on video vandalizing and ransacking several Los Angeles stores. While major chains like Apple took the brunt of the robberies, local businesses were also caught in the crossfire.

One family who’s worked at the company Nathan’s Jewelers since 1987 spoke to Fox 11 Los Angeles shortly after its store faced rioters. The store’s owner noted this was not the first time riots had disrupted business.

"One week there’s a riot for transgender or other things and they close all the business and nobody can come inside. Another day, something else. Why [do] these people come to downtown? They go to somewhere out of the city limits and they scream about what they want to do," the owner said in broken English to Fox 11.

His daughter called the situation "very crazy" and "very sad," particularly since they did not have insurance to cover damages.

"People are stupid. What can you do?" she said.

Her father added mournfully, "I don’t sell jewelry. I sell costume jewelry. I’m not a big guy. I’m not a big fish."

Bargain2Perfumes owner Monty was more outraged at the rioters for taking advantage of the chaos to rob stores like his.

"This is so ridiculous. This doesn’t look like they’re protesting for ICE or anything. They are doing [it] just for the looting of the stores. I saw they’re breaking into the Apple store. They’re breaking into the Adidas store. This is not them doing protest [sic]," Monty told NewsNation.

Scrivano largely placed the blame on Los Angeles leadership and told Fox News that the only way to clamp down on the violence is to arrest the criminals.

"These people don’t care," Scrivano said. "The only way it’s going to stop is if many troops come in, round them up, put them in the back of trucks and bring them into a cell. We have a lot of empty jail cells here in Los Angeles. We need to put them in jail cells, as many as we possibly can. If it’s thousands, it’s thousands. Send them back to where they came from, wherever they came from. They are not from L.A. That’s how we have to get rid of this."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spoken out against Trump’s National Guard deployment, claiming it was unnecessary since the protests were "largely nonviolent." On Tuesday, he filed an emergency motion to stop Trump’s efforts to send more federal officers to his state.

