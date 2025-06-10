Democratic strategist warns his party that LA riots are playing into Trump's hands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha lamented how the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles are playing right into President Donald Trump’s hands on Tuesday.

Rocha, a Mexican-American and frequent CNN pundit, rebuked liberals protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Los Angeles during "CNN This Morning." He said that their demonstrations have gotten out of hand and are serving Trump.

"If this was about Immigration, and we were talking about how the system is broken and what ICE is doing right now, this protest would be warranted if it was doing that. But what this plays into – and listen to me, Democrats – right into Donald Trump‘s hand[s]," he declared.

ICE agents carried out operations at businesses across Los Angeles on Friday, sparking protests and clashes outside multiple locations. The next several days saw unrest and violent confrontations between anti-ICE rioters and law enforcement, while the Department of Homeland Security urged California state leaders to "call off their rioting mob."

A DHS statement put out Saturday read, "Last night, over 1,000 rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE law enforcement officers, slashed tires, defaced buildings, and taxpayer funded property. It took the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) 2 hours to respond."

In response to the escalating chaos, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops to Los Angeles. Later, he also ordered 700 U.S. Marines into the city to restore order.

Rocha admitted that the chaos was a bad look for Democrats and played directly to the strengths of Trump, who campaigned successfully on border security.

He told CNN anchor Audie Cornish, "In the last election, Audie, the Republicans spent $800 million telling the American public that we were being invaded by immigrants from other countries. They made it the central theme of their campaign. This checks all the marks of what Donald Trump wants to be talking about, which is immigration, protest, cops being beat, folks burning cars."

Rocha added the riots also distract from some of the president’s weaker policy areas.

"This is the chaos that he loves because, guess what we're not talking about? We're not talking about the ‘big, beautiful bill.’ We're not talking about 13 million people being kicked off of healthcare," he said. "We're not talking about anything in Washington. We're talking about the sweetest spot of all of his issue sets, which is immigration, law and order and Los Angeles."

"And when you throw in Gavin Newsom, it’s just the cherry on top for this administration," he added, referring to the California governor and likely 2028 presidential contender.

Newsom has blasted Trump for sending in the Marines, writing on X, "U.S. Marines have served honorably across multiple wars in defense of democracy. They are heroes. They shouldn't be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen to fulfill the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial President. This is un-American."