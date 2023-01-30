Lori Lightfoot ripped for dancing in street as crime soars: 'Marie Antoinette of America's mayors'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took hits for being "tone-deaf" and was slammed as the "Marie Antoinette of America's mayors" on Monday's "Outnumbered," where the panel dissected footage of her dancing in the streets of The Windy City at Sunday's Lunar New Year parade amid startling crime surges.

"She's pretty tone-deaf, but she knows, too, it's going to be a Democratic winner [in Chicago's mayoral primary] and she thinks she'll be the one," "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade said.

"The only people left in Chicago, I think, are the Cubs. Besides that, everyone else is gone… She is in a situation where, by February 28th, she's going to be in a primary unless someone gets 50%. They got until April, and then she has until April to prove that she's the best option," he added, pointing to numbers that show vacancies lining the city's Magnificent Mile climbed to over 30%.

CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT SINGS TIKTOK KARAOKE AMID 37% INCREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME

"Fox & Friends Weekend" host Rachel Campos-Duffy slammed Lightfoot for ignoring skyrocketing crime

"My daughter lived in Chicago for many years. She lost two classmates to crime during the time that she was there," she said.

Campos-Duffy pointed to the Hispanic population in Chicago as an example, citing reports of tamale vendors being robbed at gunpoint while selling their food.

"These are little old ladies who get up at three in the morning, make tamales to sell to the blue collar workers who work, probably all over the city for all the rich people," she said. "You know what [Lightfoot's] answer was? Her answer was they should go cashless. Really? You want to sell tamales with a credit card?"

LORI LIGHTFOOT BLASTED OVER CHICAGO POLICE SCANNER BLOCKING: ‘DOESN’T WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW WHAT'S GOING ON'

Campos-Duffy slammed the Chicago mayor for slashing police funding and labeled her the "Marie Antoinette of America's mayors" for her double standard on COVID lockdown policies.

"Let them eat cake. That's who she is," she said.

Chicago police data points to a 61% increase in crime within the first three weeks of 2023 compared to last year. The New York Post reported 4,844 crime reports within the timeframe compared to 3,013 during the same timeframe last year.

"The Faulkner Focus" host Harris Faulkner tore into Lightfoot not only for the carelessness, but also for her double standard on COVID lockdowns when she garnered criticism for getting her hair done during strict quarantine protocols.

CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT BLASTED OVER CITY'S VIOLENCE AFTER DECRYING COLORADO SHOOTING

"We have a mass killing of more people on a weekend in her city every single weekend than most cities see in months at a time. And she should be in the streets over that," Faulkner said. "Where is the peaceful protesting over that, by the way? Led by the mayor saying, 'You know what, rhetoric about the cops that protect us is going to change, and I'm going to lead the way with that.'"

Emily Compagno zeroed in on Lightfoot for alleged theatrics in support of the Asian-American community while hate crime rates against the community have skyrocketed.

"I find it deeply troubling that she is out there celebrating a Lunar New Year when under her watch, anti-Asian hate crime has soared over 73%, and it took privately funded nonprofits to start tracking that data because she wouldn't do it under her own public office," she said.

FOX NFL Kickoff host Charissa Thompson chimed in, saying, "I get it. Mayors wear a lot of different hats and the 2,300 homicides during her time are not completely her fault, but you're elected by the people and for the people… [It's] just tough to see crime up 61% in your city since the beginning of the year."

"I think there's other ways to support every group in your community, but be a little bit more sensitive to what's currently going on around you," Thompson added.