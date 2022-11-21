Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted over city's violence after decrying Colorado shooting

At least 20 shot, 3 killed in Chicago shootings over the weekend

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
New York City and Chicago crime is ‘resonating’ with voters: Gianno Caldwell Video

New York City and Chicago crime is ‘resonating’ with voters: Gianno Caldwell

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell says American voters are ‘scared’ of crime in cities like Chicago and New York and are ‘fed up’ with being ‘ignored’ by both political parties.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was swiftly ridiculed for decrying the mass shooting in Colorado, while her own city is plagued with rampant gang violence and fatal shootings. 

The Democratic mayor responded to the deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado, where five people were killed and dozens were injured, by saying that it made her "sick."

"I’m sick of this s---. How many people need to be murdered? How many lives torn apart? Until it actually stops? We don’t have to live like this. And we don’t have to die like this," she wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

This past weekend at least 20 people were shot and three were killed in gang-related shootings in the Windy City, according to local news outlet ABC7.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was ridiculed on Twitter for tweeting about gun violence in Colorado after a deadly mass shooting.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was ridiculed on Twitter for tweeting about gun violence in Colorado after a deadly mass shooting. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT ROASTED FOR NEW CAMPAIGN AD: ‘JUST RESIGN IN DISGRACE’

Lightfoot's tweet was quickly ratioed, with Twitter users calling on the mayor to address her own city's problems with violence.

Conservative radio host Dan O'Donnell tweeted, "I'm not sure, but it seems like you might be in a position to do something about murders in Chicago."

Others mocked the mayor's seemingly tone-deaf tweet.

Conservative pundit and talk show host Dave Rubin called her a clown.

Images of gun violence victims are displayed during the National Rally to End Gun Violence at the U.S. Capitol, Sept. 25, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

Images of gun violence victims are displayed during the National Rally to End Gun Violence at the U.S. Capitol, Sept. 25, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO WEEKEND GUN VIOLENCE SEES MORE THAN 30 SHOT, INCLUDING OFF-DUTY COP, 15-YEAR-OLD BOY IN DRIVE-BY

Journalist Siraj Hashmi reminded the mayor, "My sister in Islam, you’re literally the mayor of Chicago."

Former ESPN sportscaster Jeannine Edwards also wondered where the Democrat's outrage was for the murders in her own city.

"Where is your outrage at the dozens of murders in our city every week? Gangs and criminals are running the place…not you," Edwards tweeted.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a TikTok of her singing karaoke amid a citywide 37% increase in violent crime when compared to 2021.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a TikTok of her singing karaoke amid a citywide 37% increase in violent crime when compared to 2021. (Lori Lightfoot)

Conservative writer for The Federalist Chad Felix Greene likewise reminded the mayor, "Chicago, girl. There were 9 shootings yesterday."

Many others asked the mayor if her tweet was a "joke" or a "parody account."

Homicides in the deep-blue city rose to their highest number in 25 years in 2021, according to police department records, outpacing New York City and Los Angeles.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.