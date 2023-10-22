Liz Cheney still hasn't ruled out a 2024 presidential run

Former Wyoming Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney hasn't ruled out a potential 2024 presidential campaign during two interview on Sunday.

While appearing on CNN’s "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper asked Cheney whether she would consider voting for President Biden over Donald Trump if Trump were to become the Republican nominee.

"We’re going to see what happens. We’re going to see how things unfold. I think Donald Trump is the single most dangerous threat we face. I would imagine that there will be a number of other candidates in the race," Cheney said.

"Would you be one of them?" Tapper interjected.

"I’ll tell you what I’m definitely going to do. I’m going to spend the next year between now and the election certainly helping to elect serious people, helping to elect sane people," Cheney responded.

She continued emphasizing that she hopes to promote people who "believe in the Constitution and who take their responsibilities seriously to Congress."

"But you're not ruling out a presidential run?" Tapper asked.

"No, I’m not," Cheney said.

She had a similar response on CBS’s "Face the Nation" after host Margaret Brennan asked about when she will decide on a presidential run.

"Well, what I am doing right now, what I will continue to do is very much focus on making sure that we get people elected at all levels who are serious, people who believe in the Constitution. I think we’re at a moment in this nation where we certainly have seen, we face significant threats internationally. We’ve got Iran, Russia, North Korea, China, a raid against us. This is a threat atmosphere that we have not seen certainly since the end of World War II," Cheney responded.

She claimed that there were "some" candidates who offered proper leadership in the Republican Party but did not elaborate.

The idea of Liz Cheney running for president was originally suggested in August 2022 after she lost the Republican primary for her Wyoming seat. Rep. Harriet Hageman defeated her by nearly forty points.

At the 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference in Detroit, Michigan in June, Cheney was asked about whether she was planning a third-party campaign as an independent.

"Look, I think that we have to have good people, and I don’t know yet what that is going to look like," Cheney replied.

"But, I'm not going to rule it out," she added.

