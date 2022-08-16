Should Liz Cheney run for president in 2024? Americans weigh in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on whether Rep. Liz Cheney should run for president in 2024.

"No, please, no, no, no," one woman, BJ, said.

But another said: "I’d vote for her. We need strong women with powerful decision-making—and fair."

The notion that Cheney will run for president in 2024 has been repeatedly floated. The Republican said as recently as July that she'd make a decision about 2024 "down the road."

"Even though I support her, I still think [former President] Trump did a lot for Wyoming and that we’ve been hurt by our new president," Tina told Fox News. She said she'd rather see Trump run for reelection in 2024.

Another woman, Sydney, said: "I think she would be a great option for our nation. I mean more power to her if she decides to do that in 2024."

Cheney faced a tough primary election against Harriet Hageman. The Associated Press called the race in Hageman's favor late Tuesday night.

"I wouldn't support her as a dogcatcher," one man, Don, told Fox News.

Another, Frank, said: "I think there are going to be too many things in her background that people are going to remember."

Cheney has been an outspoken Trump critic. She was one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and is the vice chair of the House committee investigating the riot.

"She's trying to get Democrats to vote for her, and she's been pushing a lot of Democrats' stuff," Frank said. "She should just go ahead and change parties. I don't see her getting a whole lot of support from Republicans."

Cheney asked Democrats and Independents in Wyoming to switch parties and vote for her in her the primary election Tuesday.

One man, Lee, said: "You’re either one side or the other. You’re not both."

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report