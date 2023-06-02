Liz Cheney won't rule out 2024 presidential bid

Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said Thursday that she has not ruled out running for president come 2024.

Speaking at the 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference in Detroit, Michigan, the three-term conservative was asked if she would consider a third-party campaign.

"Look, I think that we have to have good people, and I don’t know yet what that is going to look like," Cheney replied.

"But, I'm not going to rule it out," she said.

Cheney said last year that she would not be a Republican on the ballot if she ran for the White House in the future.

Earlier in the conversation, Cheney had said she was not supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis officially announced his candidacy late last month during a Twitter event with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

She stressed that the tectonic plates of U.S. politics are shifting, and that Americans need people who are serious and sane in office.

She encouraged people to take up the mantle, highlighting the need to unseat and block election deniers up and down the ballot.

Cheney also said she had no regrets about the choices she's made other than to support former President Donald Trump. Cheney was on the House select committee that probed the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol.

Earlier in the conversation, she was asked by moderator Devin Scillian whether she had planned to run and told him that, while she wasn't making any announcements, she was focused on one thing.

"I am really focused on making sure that Donald Trump isn’t anywhere close to the Oval Office again," she said to applause. "And, I'm going to continue to make sure to do everything I can both to ensure that, also to make sure that other election deniers are not elected. And, I think that is just so hugely important. You know, when we put people in positions of authority who deny the sanctity of our elections, we really do put the Republic at risk."

Cheney said she was going to be working in offices across the country to that end.

She told Scillian that Trump, as the GOP nominee, isn't a risk Democrats or the country can take.

Cheney visited Michigan last year in support of Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.