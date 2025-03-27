Retired Army captain dedicates his Medal of Honor award to fellow soldiers in Afghanistan

Ret. Army Captain William Swenson described what receiving the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award, means to him on ‘The Story.’

"This medal doesn't represent me," Swenson told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum. "It represents what a team is willing to do for each other, for the mission and for us as Americans."

Swenson received the award for his bravery on Sept. 8, 2009, when he repeatedly exposed himself to the enemy fire of 60 insurgents to rescue and aid his fellow soldiers in eastern Afghanistan. He is one of 3,500 service members who have received the honor.

The veteran did not hesitate to credit the "service and sacrifice" of the unsung heroes with him in Afghanistan for receiving the award.

"This award that I'm wearing right now, it has my name on the back," Swenson began. "But ultimately, this award was given to me because of actions on a battlefield where I stood alongside soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and our Afghan partners who all fought shoulder to shoulder and all did the same thing that I did and would have done more, had they had the chance."

"In fact, this medal represents their loss, because [they] did not return from that battlefield," Swenson stated.

Swenson’s dedication comes as a new museum in Arlington, Texas honors all Medal of Honor recipients. The retired Army captain praised the National Medal of Honor Museum as more than a place of "historical facts."

"It's a repository of stories, but really, it's an institution of living valor," Swenson declared. "And into the future, it will continue to tell stories of American exceptionalism. This is not a static display. This is a museum that's going to evolve.

U.S. Marine veteran and Fox News contributor Joey Jones gave a sneak peek of the museum’s exhibit for Marine hero Kyle Carpenter, who threw himself on a grenade in Afghanistan in 2010. As Jones showcased Carpenter’s hardware that had been in his body during his recovery, he referred to the Marine as ‘one of the humble heroes.’

Swenson similarly acknowledged the grim side of service members’ sacrifice.

"We do not want more Medal of Honor recipients, but there may be someday," Swenson said. "And this museum will continue to tell that story even after we're gone."

The veteran emphasized his hope that the museum would inspire people to serve their fellow Americans, as "everyday citizens" like his fellow award recipients have.

"So we hope that they come to our museum, they see our stories, and they see a reflection of what they too can do as Americans for their communities," he concluded.