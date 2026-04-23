Living to 100 could become a 'choice' within five years, human biologist Gary Brecka tells Hannity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reaching age 100 may no longer be achieved solely by genetics and luck but could become a "choice," according to human biologist Gary Brecka.

Brecka joined the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast to discuss his theory that a convergence of factors may redefine what it takes to reach age 100.

"I believe if you’re alive five years from today, it will be your choice whether you want to live to age 100, possibly longer," Brecka told host Sean Hannity in the episode released Thursday.

Brecka is a human biologist, "biohacker" and longevity expert with years of experience studying the human body. He hosts a podcast that explores the science of aging and optimizing health.

HEALTHY EATING IN MIDDLE AGE HAS THIS KEY LONGEVITY BENEFIT

He said advances in early disease detection and artificial intelligence could help extend human lifespans, potentially prompting people to consider whether they want to live to 100.

"We have a unique time where there's a convergence of early detection, big data and artificial intelligence," Brecka said. "So artificial intelligence can take 700 million independent variables and create an actionable result."

Last year, Brecka made similar comments in an interview with Hannity, saying data "has no agenda." He said he believes artificial intelligence could allow humans to "circumvent" natural limits and take greater control over their lifespan.

HOW ONE MAN DODGED ALZHEIMER'S, PLUS 'TRANS TREND' PLUNGES AT COLLEGES

Brecka has also voiced support for the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative.

In a 2025 interview with Fox News Digital, he argued the U.S. had become the "sickest, fattest, most disease-ridden nation in the world."

COMMON EATING HABIT MAY TRIGGER PREMATURE IMMUNE SYSTEM AGING, STUDY FINDS

Brecka warned that Americans are "micro-poisoning" themselves through chemicals in the food supply, creating what he calls a culture of "immuno-fatigue."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He went on to argue that, despite our nation spending nearly $5 trillion a year on healthcare, America leads the world in morbid obesity, Type 2 diabetes, infant mortality and maternal mortality among high-income, developed countries.

"And the rates of autism are exploding from one in 10,000 to one in 34 children. Learning disabilities are on the rise, the highest rates of childhood cancer, the high rates of childhood obesity," he added.

"Something has to change."

Watch the full interview with Gary Brecka on YouTube.