Biohacker warns America is ‘micro-poisoning’ itself despite spending $5 trillion on healthcare every year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gary Brecka is a biologist, biohacker, longevity expert, the host of "The Ultimate Human" podcast and a supporter of "Make America Healthy Again," spearheaded by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"I'm very committed to the whole MAHA agenda, very supportive of Bobby Kennedy's agenda and President Trump's agenda to make America healthy again," Brecka said.

Brecka spoke with Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview about why the health of Americans is falling behind despite how much is spent on healthcare in the U.S.

'BIOHACKER' REVEALS HOW LIFE PAST 150 YEARS WILL SOON BE 'INEVITABLE' WITH DATA-DRIVEN HEALTH CHANGES

"We've become the sickest, fattest, most disease-ridden nation in the world. And we are the largest spender on healthcare worldwide. So I'm committed to having whatever influence I can on public policy so that our children have a brighter future than we do," Brecka said.

Brecka spent 20 years as a mortality researcher for large life insurance companies. He left that industry 10 years ago and has since then committed to helping others improve their health based off his expertise.

Brecka said he "started a chain of functional medicine clinics, which became one of the largest functional medicine clinics in the country. Treated hundreds of thousands of patients, mainly with lifestyle medicine, food, movement, reconnecting with nature, reconnecting with each other, targeted supplementation rather than for just supplementing for the sake of supplementing."

Now, he has also been added to the co-chairmanship of the MAHA action committee.

MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN: TIMELINE OF THE MAHA MOVEMENT

Although many consider America the best country in the world, Brecka explained how America is failing when it comes to health.

"We spend nearly $5 trillion a year on healthcare. And we lead the world in six things: morbid obesity, type two diabetes, multiple chronic diseases in a single biome, infant mortality, and maternal mortality. And the rates of autism are exploding from one in 10,000 to one in 34 children. Learning disabilities are on the rise, the highest rates of childhood cancer, the high rates of childhood obesity. And so something has to change."

The studies show that America leads in these conditions mentioned among developed nations including from AJMC, The Cancer Atlas, and The Lancet, NCD-RisC (2024), Health Action Research and the OCED.

Rutgers published a study in April of this year, done by the CDC, that autism rates have reached a record high with approximately 1 in 31 children identified with "autism spectrum disorder."

Brecka explained why, in part, he believes this is occurring.

"We are slowly micro-poisoning ourselves to death. If you look at the greatest theories in aging right now and chronic disease, I think most experts would agree this is the theory of immuno-fatigue. And this is a slow progressive overwhelming of the immune system."

Brecka said this goes beyond pathogens, like bacteria, viruses and pathogens that are known to get us sick.

Brecka explained that our immune system works to keep us healthy and most Americans have had floating tumor cells at some point in their lives, but with the help of a healthy immune system, prevented these cells from becoming cancer. However, Brecka believes what is found in our food supply and daily items is part of what is making Americans sick.

"Heavy metals, mold spores, mycotoxins, parasites, pathogens, viruses, glyphosates, bisphenols, all of the... Chemical synthetic pharmaceutical compounds that we put into the body, that we have no enzymes to digest, that we have no system to eliminate as waste. You find ourselves bathing our cellular biology in toxic soup."

RFK JR. SAYS KIDS 'SWIMMING' IN 'POISONOUS' FOODS AS DR. MARC SIEGEL CALLS OUT ‘SICK CARE SYSTEM’

Some examples of heavy metals are lead and mercury. Although there have been lead bans and lead has been phased out of use since the 1970s, it is still possible to be exposed, especially from some imported products, and there is a risk of exposure from unfiltered drinking water.

Mycotoxins are dangerous naturally occurring toxins produced by fungi. These can be found in peanuts, corn and milk products that come from containimated animal feed.

Glyphosates are often sprayed pre- or post-harvest to manage weeds and dry down crops. Trace residues of glyphosates can be found on cereals and grain-based foods, oats and sometimes on beer and wine. To reduce exposure, some recommend choosing organic or non-GMO-certified foods and to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly. However, the EPA says that glyphosates are "unlikely" to be a human carcinogen. A carcinogen refers to a substance or agent that causes cancer.

Bisphenols are commonly used in the production of plastics and other packaging. This is why many advocate BPA-free-certified containers and avoid microwaving food in plastic.

On this, Brecka said, "all of the chemical, synthetic, pharmaceutical compounds that we've put into the body that we have no enzymes to digest, that we have no system to eliminate as waste, you find ourselves bathing our cellular biology in toxic soup."

"It's time that somebody stood up and said, 'Hey, we're not going to eliminate freedom of choice, but we are going to get known carcinogenic neurotoxic compounds to the extent that we can out of our food supply,'" Brecka said.

Brecka said it is time to end corruption for a healthier America.

"We're gonna get the corruption out of nutritional research and corruption you shouldn't have in private industry, food, pharma. Or any other industry for that matter, determining public policy, and then benefiting financially from those public policy initiatives and privatizing the profits while we socialize the expense."

Brecka said he believes RFK Jr. is "fearlessly committed" to the mission and "ratting cages" to improve the health of Americans.

"It is a myriad of things that have crept up over time, that our regulatory bodies have allowed to slip through, and the culmination of those things is devastating to the healthcare of America," Brecka said.

Brecka believes it is time Americans saw a return on their healthcare spending.

"At the end of the day, America's a business. You know, we need to turn a profit. We need to get a return on this healthcare spending. And for $5 trillion, we're not getting much of a return."

TOP TRUMP ADMIN HEALTH OFFICIALS SHARE VISION FOR HHS TO 'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN'

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement has taken off ever since HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s first pitch for a healthier America.

MAHA aims to improve nutrition, eliminate toxins, preserve natural habitats and fight the chronic disease epidemic in this country, according to its website.

Since the slogan's introduction in July 2024, many people — including everyone from Trump to social media influencers nationwide — have embraced the widespread effort to improve public health.

In January, the FDA banned red dye — called Red 3, or erythrosine — from foods, dietary supplements and ingested medicines after being linked to cancer, as Fox News Digital previously reported . Food manufacturers have until 2027 to remove that dye from their products, while drug manufacturers will have until the following year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Artificial food colorings were originally manufactured from coal tar, while most synthetic food dyes today are made from petroleum or crude oil, according to the American Chemical Society (ACS) website.

As the HHS noted in a press release in April, among the steps to be taken are "establishing a national standard and timeline for the food industry to transition from petrochemical-based dyes to natural alternatives; initiating the process to revoke authorization for two synthetic food colorings — Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B — within the coming months; and working with industry to eliminate six remaining synthetic dyes — FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2 — from the food supply by the end of next year."

Watch Gary Brecka appear on "Fox & Friends" on July 28 at 6:50 am ET.

Fox News' Angelica Stabile, Melissa Rudy, and Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.