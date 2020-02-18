Lisa Boothe predicts a 'terrible' debate performance by Mike Bloomberg

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe on Tuesday argued why she believes billionaire 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will perform terribly on the Nevada debate stage.

“He’s going to look terrible,” Boothe told “America’s Newsroom.”

Boothe said that the "manufactured version" of Bloomberg has been sensationalized while the unfiltered version of the former New York City mayor keeps leaking out.

“Anyone at this table will look phenomenal if you had hundreds of millions of dollars spent on your behalf that have been put together by pollsters and campaign consultants,” Boothe said.

Boothe’s comments came after Bloomberg qualified for the Nevada Democratic presidential primary debate at the last minute, notching 19 percent support in a Marist, Newshour and NPR/PBS poll, the fourth national poll to put him above the 10 percent mark since Jan. 15. That means the billionaire, who has spent more than $400 million of his fortune on advertising, meets the polling threshold set by the DNC for the debate.

Bloomberg will be on the debate stage, his campaign confirmed in a statement.

“The challenge is any time we’ve seen this unfiltered version of him -- which we have in recent days, whether it's the comments about farmers or whether it’s talking about this cohort of black and Latino males who don’t know how to behave in the workforce, the comments about stop and frisk -- he looks terrible," said Boothe.

“The challenge for Michael Bloomberg is when you actually see this unfiltered version of him and it's not this manufactured version,” she added.

RealClearPolitics founder Tom Bevan said the "bad news" for Bloomberg is that he is going to face attacks from all sides during the debate, particularly from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who will likely accuse him of trying to "buy the election."

Bevan said if Bloomberg responds well to the attacks, he will likely see a boost in the polls, but a poor performance could hurt his campaign's recent momentum.