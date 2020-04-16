Lindsey Graham pushes back after 'The View' co-host Hostin blames Trump for coronavirus crisis

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., stood by his refusal to blame President Trump for the current coronavirus crisis during an appearance on "The View" Thursday, pointing instead to China's role in the pandemic.

Graham initially lamented the lack of testing in the United States, but said that he "can't really blame the president."

"Senator, well, I do think that you can blame the president," co-host Sunny Hostin responded, "because the Trump administration lost about 70 days in the coronavirus battle by downplaying the threat, stalling funds, not getting appropriate testing, no PPE [personal protective equipment], denying even that Americans were at risk."

Hostin asked Graham if he agreed with Trump taking "no responsibility at all," an appparent reference to his comments about a lack of testing in the U.S.

"I think he’s done a good job. I blame China," Graham responded. "The person you left out here is the Chinese system, not a person, but this virus came out of China. It didn’t come out of the United States."

"The Chinese lied to the world about the nature of the virus," the senator added. "We lost a lot of time, and here’s what Dr. [Anthony] Fauci said on February the 29th. I think most of us trust him, at least I do. So he was asked ... 'People want to go to malls. They want to go to movies. They want to go to the gyms. Should we change our habits?'"

"And Dr. Fauci said, 'No. Right now at this moment, there is no reason to change anything you’re doing day by day. The risk is low, but it could get greater over time.'"

"So on February the 29th," Graham said, "the preeminent guy in the nation felt like it was okay to go to a movie or a gym. So, I'd rather look forward than backwards."