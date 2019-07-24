Lindsey Graham: After Mueller hearings, Trump 'stronger today than any time in his presidency'

President Trump emerged victorious following former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's appearances Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

"Donald Trump is stronger today than any time in his presidency," Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday night on "Hannity."

Anti-Trump figures had "used" Mueller in hopes of advancing their agenda, Graham said, adding that "the hatred for Trump knows no bounds."

As a result of Mueller's appearances before the two House panels, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee were now unlikely to demand that Mueller testify before them, Graham predicted.

Mueller is a patriot who served America for decades domestically and abroad, but he did not perform well at his pair of hearings before House committees, Graham claimed.

"I've been asked for three months, 'Why don't you want to call Mueller?'," he said. "I bet you nobody will ask me that tomorrow. A letter was sent to me by every Democrat on the Judiciary Committee in the Senate."

Graham said it was clear that Mueller, the 74-year-old former FBI director, was not "in charge" of the Russia investigation.

Host Sean Hannity suggested the true leader of the probe might have been Andrew Weissmann, a longtime prosecutor and Mueller deputy.

Graham complimented Mueller's personal history as a decades-long public servant and wounded veteran of the Vietnam War.

"He's done a lot of great things for this country," Graham said, reiterating that the New York City native should not have been appointed a special counsel.

Earlier Wednesday, Graham's fellow Palmetto State native, former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., claimed Democrats wanted Mueller's hearings to help clear the path for the impeachment of President Trump.

"What they wanted was Mueller to come in and do their job for them -- to issue this roadmap that could lead them to impeachment," Gowdy said.